By: admin

Published June 26, 2020, in Obituaries

Shirley Effling, age 77, of Clear Lake, S.D., passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Public visitation was 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16th, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clear Lake with a 7 p.m. prayer service. A private family Mass was held on Wednesday. Burial was at the Lakeview Cemetery in Clear Lake.

Shirley Delores (Grunewaldt) Effling was born on June 19, 1942, in Woonsocket, S.D., to Walter and Retha (Schabot) Grunewaldt. She grew up on a farm in Sanborn County and graduated from Artesian High School in 1960. She attended the School of Practical Nursing in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated in 1961 as an LPN. On June 1, 1963, she was united in marriage to John Raymond Effling at St. Charles Catholic Church in Artesian, S.D. They lived on a farm by Esmond, S.D., until 1971, when they purchased a farm near Strandburg, S.D. In the fall of 2005, Shirley and John moved to Clear Lake, S.D. Shirley attained a personal goal in 1991 when she graduated with a four-year nursing degree from Mount Marty College. With her nursing degree, she was able to fulfill her passion of caring for others.

Shirley was a lifelong member of 4-H and never missed a South Dakota State Fair. She volunteered at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kranzburg and St. Mary’s Church in Clear Lake. Her greatest joy was watching her grandchildren participate in all of their many activities, and she claimed many proud grandma moments. Crocheting was her pastime, making many blankets, doilies, hats and prayer shawls, which were given to others with love.

Grateful for sharing her life are her husband John, Clear Lake, S.D.; her six children, Jim (Nancy) Effling, Clear Lake, S.D., LuAnn (JT) Weber, Lake Benton, Minn., Helen (Kevin) Geppert, Mitchell, S.D., Joe Effling, Saco, Mont., Ray (Marci) Effling, Britton, S.D., and Chris (Kristi) Effling, Highmore, S.D.; 21 grandchildren, Jenna (Mark) Braun, Ross Effling, and Ryan (fiancé Sophia) Effling, Jake (Amanda) Weber, Elizabeth (Josh) Fiedler, Garret (Kailey) Weber, Maria (Cade) Ophiem, Sara and Matthew Weber, Sydney (Garrett) Davis, Weston (Britney) Geppert, Kylee (fiancé Tyler) Geppert, Dylan Effling, Austin, Lyndsey, Carter, Emily and Olivia Effling, Cagney, Chesney, and Kenidey Effling; nine great-grandchildren, Ellie, Kollyns and Landon Braun, Abilene and Chisum Weber, Vidalia Fiedler, Adam Weber, Lawton and Conley Geppert; her sister, Sharon (Warren) Richie; brothers, John (Janet) Grunewaldt, Dale (Marlene) Grunewaldt; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, all very special to her.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Chelsea Weber; great-granddaughter, Rae Ann Davis; and her parents.