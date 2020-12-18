By: admin

Published December 18, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

A single-car rollover accident occurred on Saturday, Dec. 12, about a mile or so north of Woonsocket. Anthony Zotti, 24, of Woonsocket, lost control of his car on the gravel due to excessive speed. The vehicle rolled and was heavily damaged. KO’s Pro Service hauled the vehicle from the scene of the accident to its business location.

Zotti was wearing his seatbelt, but alcohol was involved in the accident, as he was arrested on a DUI by the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to the Beadle County jail and has since been released on bond.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!