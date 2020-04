By: admin

Published April 3, 2020, in School

The Sanborn Central sophomore geometry class and the kindergarten class had a great time learning all about 2-D and 3-D shapes on March 9. Mrs. Schmit’s class had finished their unit over shapes and she talked to Mrs. Wilson about having her high school class set up different stations where the kindergarten class could be tested over their skills. The interaction between the students was great.

