Spirit of Faith holds Drive-In Palm Sunday Service

By:
Published April 10, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

To celebrate Palm Sunday and keep a safe distance during this COVID-19 pandemic, Spirit of Faith Church in Woonsocket, led by Dr. John Anderson, held a drive-in worship on April 5. Church members were informed of the special service procedure through email and Facebook. Members of the congregation were asked not to leave their cars for the service but could follow along with the service and sermon by turning their radios onto 89.3 FM. Palms were handed out to each vehicle and received through a slightly rolled down window. Parishioners were asked to participate in their vehicles and encouraged to honk for Amen. After the service, members were welcomed to participate in a “Palm Parade,” driving around Woonsocket waving their palms. They began the parade passing by Prairie View Healthcare Center and continued throughout town.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

