Published April 28, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Tuesday, April 21, some members of the Spirit of Faith Lutheran-Methodist Church took advantage of the nice spring day and completed a community service project at the Prairie View Healthcare Center (PVHC). The nine volunteers worked on cleaning up and filling the bird feeders that were already on the grounds, and they added some to help create more entertainment for the residents of PVHC.

