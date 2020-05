By: admin

Published May 15, 2020, in School

BATH – 282 South Dakota FFA members were recognized for receiving their State FFA Degree at the 92nd South Dakota State FFA Convention, broadcast virtually, Wednesday, May 13, at 7 p.m. http://sdffafoundation.org/conv2020/.

Among members who received their State FFA Degree were: Samantha Dean, Carter Linke, Megan Linke, Katie Schmit, Josie Weber and Aiden Wormstadt.

