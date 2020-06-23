By: admin

What started as a chase of a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck in rural Tea on Tuesday, June 16, ended as a two-car collision in Woonsocket that evening. Brandon Scott, 38, with a last known address of Brookings, started his stolen car rampage in Tea and traveled to Mitchell, while being chased by law enforcement from Minnehaha County. According to a press release from the Mitchell Department of Public Safety, the Davison County Sheriff’s Department attempted to stop Scott on the southeast side of Mitchell, but Scott kept going.

Once Scott got into Mitchell, he allegedly collided with another vehicle on Spruce Street and then attempted to steal another vehicle by unsuccessfully pulling a woman from her vehicle before returning to his first stolen vehicle and driving to a residence in Mitchell and stealing an SUV. From there, he drove to Huron.

When Scott got to Huron, he stole another vehicle, a red Ford Mustang, from the car owner’s place of work. The Huron Police Department got involved in response to the call of a stolen vehicle, and when they tried to stop Scott, another pursuit ensued. The Huron Police tried to stop Scott with spikes on the road to flatten his tires, but he just went into the ditch and drove around them. The Huron Police were helped by the Beadle County Sheriff’s Department, but once the chase went back into Huron’s city limits, the chase was terminated for the safety of the public.

Scott then started driving toward Sanborn County, so the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 4:47 p.m. about Scott eluding the police and driving off the highway, but Deputy Jason Coenen was able to locate him on radar. Once he was located, another chase started, and it continued down several county roads before entering Woonsocket’s city limits. The chase ended with Deputy Coenen sacrificing his safety and his vehicle by sitting in his vehicle on the road in Scott’s way. Scott T-boned the Sanborn County 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe, flipping it upside down with Coenen in the vehicle.

