Published April 24, 2020, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

At their meeting on Friday, April 17, the coaches with teams in the I-90 Baseball Little League made a plan to start practice on June 1, with games planned to start on Thursday, June 4. This plan will depend entirely on where the state is sitting with the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic. The coaches are planning a follow-up meeting on Wednesday, May 13, to make a final decision about whether their plan of starting June 1 will go into effect or not.

