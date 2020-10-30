Surplus Property for Sale by Sealed Bid

Published October 30, 2020

The Woonsocket School District 55-4 has for sale the following piece of equipment that has been declared salvage/surplus:

1 Chariot 20 commercial electric floor scrubber.

The surplus property may be viewed at the Woonsocket School Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Interested parties may contact the business office of the Woonsocket School at 796-4431.  Sealed bids on the surplus property must be received in the business office on or before 12:00 noon on Monday, November 9th, 2020, and will be opened at the regular November meeting to be held on November 9th, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in the school commons area. The Board reserves the right to accept or reject any and all offers.  

Crystal A. Selland

Woonsocket School 

District 55-4

PO BOX 428

WOONSOCKET, SD  

57385

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

