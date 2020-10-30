By: admin

Published October 30, 2020, in Obituaries

Sutton S. Senska, 13, of rural Woonsocket, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, due to a UTV accident on their family farm.

His funeral service will be on Friday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m. at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket with burial at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in Huron. Visitation will be on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the church with a prayer service to begin at 6:30 p.m. The funeral service and prayer service will be live streamed on Fr. Kevin Doyle’s YouTube channel.

In lieu of flowers, Sutton’s family will be establishing a memorial fund in Sutton’s name for Sanborn County 4-H.

Sutton Scott Senska was born on June 18, 2007, to parents Scott and Sarah (Woodruff) Senska in Huron. He attended Holy Trinity Catholic School until second grade and then attended Woonsocket School where he was an eighth grader.

Sutton was a great big brother, always looking to keep his siblings in line. He thought he was an adult at a very young age and kept those around him busy with his plans. He was a dreamer who wanted to try and learn anything new and then moved on quickly to the next project. He was always bartering with his mom, dad and others for something. He loved the outdoors, cruising around on “his farm” and working on anything motorized. He was a farm kid that loved animals and wanted to have one of every kind. He made friends everywhere he went and loved talking to everyone of all ages, never speaking bad about anyone. From a young age, he was a girl-crazy boy and was concerned about smelling good.

His favorite things this last year were cruising with the Ranger while hunting and chatting on his phone with his friends, especially his girlfriend. The thing he was most proud of lately was his mullet. His main hobbies were hunting, fishing, archery, listening to music, playing piano and trumpet, band and pep-band, soccer and basketball, 4-H and shooting sports. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Huron and was currently attending confirmation classes. He always loved going to church.

He is survived by his loving parents, Scott and Sarah of Woonsocket; siblings, Shiloh and Summer; grandparents, Barb and Keith Senska and Charles “Woody” and Lori Woodruff; aunts and uncles; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandpas and grandmas.