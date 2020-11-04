By: admin

Published November 4, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The Town and Country Fire District was called out to controlled burns that got out of control on both Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, they were at a location six miles north and two miles west of Woonsocket on what is known as Nelson ground. On Sunday, they were called to an area just north of Bud’s Body Shop on the east edge of Woonsocket along Highway 34.

According to Fire Chief Travis Coulthard, both fires were controlled burns in junk pits that jumped out of the boundaries of the pit. Neither fire caused any damage or injuries, and the fire department from Woonsocket was the only department called to both fires.