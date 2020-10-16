By: admin

Published October 16, 2020, in Obituaries

Ted Peterman, 98, of Huron, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the Prairie View Healthcare Center at Woonsocket.

His funeral service was held Thursday, Oct. 8, at the First United Methodist Church. Burial was in the Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. Military rites were conducted by the Huron Veterans Council. Visitation was held prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Ted Peterman was born Oct. 14, 1921, to William E. and Dollie E. (Bowen) Peterman, at Kadoka. He attended school at Lake Preston, where he graduated in 1939. In his early years, Ted spent a lot of time in Lake Preston. He was a lifeguard and homecoming king.

On June 5, 1940, Ted was accepted in the United States Army Band. He was a member of the 267th Army Ground Force Band. He sat first chair in the trumpet section and was selected to play Taps at the funeral service for President Franklin D. Roosevelt in Warm Springs, Calif. He was honorably discharged on Aug. 18, 1945, as a sergeant, during World War II.

On Feb. 18, 1949, Ted married Lois. L Petersen. On Oct. 29, 1949, he graduated from the Minnesota School of Business. He then was a business instructor for Northwest College of Commerce from 1949 to 1950. From 1951 to 1953, Ted was employed by the United States government. In 1953, he became the office manager for Verschoor Chevrolet. In 1961, he started his own insurance agency and then received his real estate broker’s license in 1962. He became a partner with Keith Montgomery in 1967 and retired from the Montgomery Agency on Oct. 12, 2001. Ted enjoyed building model train sets, traveling and Cadillacs.

Ted was a member of the Huron Municipal Band for 62 years. Since 1954, he was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, where he served as treasurer, Chairman of the Methodist Administrative Board, President of the Methodist Men’s Club, and was a seventh grade Sunday School Teacher. Ted was also a member of the American Legion since 1946 and a member of the Kiwanis Club for 34 years.

Ted is survived by his wife of 71 years, Lois Peterman; two daughters, Candy (Dale) Guthmiller and Vickie (Dennis) Rans; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one niece; two great-nieces; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dollie Peterman; sister, Patricia Bendergruetter; mother-in-law, Mary Petersen; biological mother, Eva (Bender) Peterman; sisters-in-law, Melva Carlson and Vivian Toelle; brother-in-law, Hugh Carlson; niece and nephew, Cindy Winter and Douglas Toelle; and grandson, Trisdon Rans.