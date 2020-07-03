By: admin

Published July 3, 2020, in Sports

The past week was a busy one for the Wessington Springs VFW Post 5548 Teener 14U and 16U teams. Both teams started the week traveling to Wagner on Monday, June 22, where they split the games to the tough Wagner teams.

The 14U game was a heartbreaker for the WS 14U team as they lost the lead late in a 4-8 defeat. Wessington Springs 14U knotted the game up at four in the top of the fourth inning, when an error scored one run for the younger WS Teener team. Then with Wagner batting in the bottom of the fifth, an error scored one run for Wagner. Although the WS 14U troop lost the game, they out-hit Wagner six to four.

That same night, the Wessington Springs 16U team defeated Wagner 1-0 as four pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Clay Olinger threw the last strike out to finish off the game.

On Wednesday, June 24, the Wessington Springs teams hosted the Platte-Geddes teams, and again, they split the games with their opposing teams.

The 14U crew started the night with a loss for Wessington Springs and a final score of Wessington Springs 3, Platte-Geddes 6. The 14U Wessington Springs team lost despite out-hitting Platte-Geddes seven to four. The WS 14U team got on the board in the first inning. Keegan Haider singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.

The Wessington Springs 16U team defeated a tough Platte-Geddes team with a final score of 6-4 for the second game last Wednesday night.

Read more details and see photos in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!