The 1918 Spanish Flu in South Dakota

By Rachel Lindgren

By:
Published March 24, 2020, in Headline News

Social Distancing is the act of keeping physical separation from people with the intention of stopping or reducing the spread of a disease.  The “social distancing,” cancellations and closures that Coronavirus, COVID-19, has introduced to the lives of people around the world is not a new technique. In fact, during the 1918 Spanish Flu, many of the same techniques that are suggested today were practiced in the United States.

According to the CDC website, the Spanish Flu occurred in the United States from March 1918 to the Summer of 1919, but the Spanish Flu began making headlines in the Sanborn County Herald-Times in October 1918. In the Oct. 3, 1918, issue, it was reported that members of the Jackie Band that were set to perform in Woonsocket as part of the War Trophy Train event did not perform but were sent back to the Great Lakes Training Camp due to influenza cases within the band. The event still took place, but Woonsocket’s community band played instead. It was reported in the Oct. 17, 1918, State News of the Sanborn County Herald-Times that Huron had 150 reported cases. There was also a large front-page ad from the Sanborn County Council of Defense with suggestions on preventing and treating influenza. The number one suggestion was “Avoid contact with other people so far as possible. Especially avoid crowds indoors, in street cars, theaters, motion picture houses and other places of public assemblage.”

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 24, 2020, 5:20 pm
    Sunny
    62°F
    real feel: 59°F
    humidity: 49%
    wind speed: 18 mph S
    wind gusts: 25 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 1, 2020 March 2, 2020 March 3, 2020 March 4, 2020 March 5, 2020 March 6, 2020 March 7, 2020
    March 8, 2020 March 9, 2020 March 10, 2020 March 11, 2020 March 12, 2020 March 13, 2020 March 14, 2020
    March 15, 2020 March 16, 2020 March 17, 2020 March 18, 2020 March 19, 2020 March 20, 2020 March 21, 2020
    March 22, 2020 March 23, 2020 March 24, 2020 March 25, 2020 March 26, 2020 March 27, 2020 March 28, 2020
    March 29, 2020 March 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 April 1, 2020 April 2, 2020 April 3, 2020 April 4, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 