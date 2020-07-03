The Woonsocket Community Pool has opened with COVID-19 guidelines

By:
Published July 3, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The Woonsocket Community Pool has opened for the enjoyment of young and old alike. Many precautions are being taken because of the COVID-19 pandemic that is still wreaking havoc on the country. Sanborn County has been fortunate with having only 12 cases so far, with all of those cases recovering from the illness. If you or someone in your family plans to enter and enjoy the pool, please be sure nothing is shared, such as towels and food, and that the six feet apart rule is followed as often as possible.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

