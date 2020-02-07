Third graders hold second annual Super Bowl party

Published February 7, 2020

On Friday, the third graders had a room full of unexpected visitors. A Super Bowl Party was held to review academic skills in an exciting way. 

Mrs. Bruce sent out text messages to all the parents to organize this event in secret, so the students would be surprised on Friday morning. And the looks on the students’ faces were priceless! 

There were various articles focusing on the Super Bowl, commercials, slogans, etc. to read and practice comprehension skills. There was also math games and activities to practice multiplication and fraction skills in some engaging ways. 

Each student had an adult partner (for many of the students, it was Dad), and this partner worked one-on-one with the student to practice these skills. When one task was accomplished, the student received a small football-themed reward and chose a new activity. 

The class ended the morning’s event with snacks. The third graders and Mrs. Bruce appreciate everyone who attended and supplied snacks for the party. It was a huge hit with the students. The classroom buzzed with excitement the rest of the day as the students talked about their surprise and love of the day.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

