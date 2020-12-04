Town and Country Fire District called to control burn

On the night of Friday, Nov. 27, the Town and Country Fire District of Woonsocket answered a fire call to a fire reported south of Forestburg. Once the trucks were called out and on their way, it was confirmed that it was just a large controlled fire started by Charlie Zoss of Forestburg, who was burning off a slough, and someone driving past must have thought the fire was unattended and called it in. According to Fire Chief Travis Coulthard, the fire department was actually not needed, but it was good that someone called it in to be sure it wasn’t something more serious.

