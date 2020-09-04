By: admin

Published September 4, 2020, in 4-H, Area News

The Town N Kountry Kids Red Group 4-H Club visited the residents at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket last week to share their 4-H projects. Of course, the 4-H members could not visit inside the Center so they worked to come up with a creative plan that allowed them to visit from outside. Through Santel Communications, the Center has set up an internal TV channel for the residents. Shania Cornelius, Activities Assistant, was able to video each of the 4-H members with an iPad as they told about their project. The residents were able to watch the video from the TVs in their rooms. 4-H members also showed their projects through the window of each resident’s room. Member projects shared included sheep, a dog, kittens, a duck, a rabbit, and various visual arts, photography, hobbies, and home environment projects.

