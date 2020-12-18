By: admin

Published December 18, 2020, in 4-H, Area News

The Town ‘N Kountry Kids Blue Group met via Zoom on Dec. 8. The meeting was called to order by Brady Larson. Pledges were done via Zoom. Roll call was completed by Hudson Fouberg, with 30 members responding to the roll call “Name an act of kindness.” The secretary’s report was sent out electronically and approved by members present. Payton Uecker gave the treasurer’s report. Teagan Moody made a motion, and Hudson Fouberg seconded the motion to approve the treasurer’s report.

During the meeting, several trivia and jeopardy style questions related to Christmas were asked and youth responded with their answers. Gift cards will be awarded to those who won.

Stacy Zoss reminded everyone to get their 4-H enrollment done online. The office sent out an e-mail with the new online site. If there are questions, call the office. Enrollment needs to be done by the end of December. Steve Zoss reviewed project medal requirements and where to find the information online.

Old Business:

• Park updates/basketball hoops at Rossy Park – Committee of Teagan Moody, Payton Uecker, and Stacy Zoss will evaluate the park and basketball hoops and make a decision on what needs to be purchased. Bechen family is working on a replacement latch for the gate.

• Grandparents cards – Youth were reminded to send their monthly cards or letters to their assigned grandparent. Janet sent the list out prior to the meeting, several names were added.

• Christmas Tree for Community Center – It was decided to wait on the purchase at this time, as the activities at the Community Center are on hold due to COVID-19.

New Business:

• Christmas activity – Jen (Saturday, Dec. 19) – As a Christmas Activity for the club and community members, the Fouberg family organized a Hay ride in Letcher on Dec. 19 from 3-5:30 p.m. A committee of Bechen, Moody and Fouberg families will finalize the details and send information out. During this time the club will also sponsor a food drive for the Sanborn County Food Pantry-donations of Kleenex, hair products, dish soap, hand soap, laundry soap, coffee, paper towels, four pack toilet paper, or money are suggestions. Social distancing guidance will be followed including masks. Posters will be made to hang around town. We will not advertise on social media to try to keep attendance smaller with COVID-19 concerns.

• Christmas Service Project Ideas: Club members discussed several service project ideas and decided on Paying for Coffee at Buckshots and the Country Pumper (Teagan, Payton, Stacy) and providing some sort of snack/treats for law enforcement and county courthouse employees (Alexis, Morgan and Janet).

Dates to remember

• Dec 11. is the deadline for signing up for Crafting Corner at the 4-H Office (see e-mail from office).

• Dec. 31 is the deadline for 4-H enrollment.

• Dec. 31, Reimbursement will be submitted for camps (see e-mail from office).

• Jan. 9 is the Davison County Calf Show.

Meeting adjourned.

