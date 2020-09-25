By: admin

Published September 25, 2020, in 4-H, Area News

The Town ‘N Kountry Kids Red Crew 4-H Club met on Sept. 20 at the Woonsocket Community Center.

The meeting was called to order by Co-Vice President Xavier Baysinger. The Flag Pledge was led by Emmitt Feistner, and the 4-H Pledge was led by Tyson Eddy.

Roll call was led by Blake Larson with the topic, “What is Your Favorite Thing About Fall?” which was answered by 19 members.

The secretary’s report was read by Luke Larson and approved as presented. The treasurer’s report was given by Hope Baysinger and approved as presented.

Hope and Emmitt told the group about participating in the State 4-H Small Animal Shows. Reporting on the Nursing Home Visit were Elisha Schultz, Isaiah Schultz, Tyson Eddy, Ezra Schultz and Gavin Scofield. Lane Burkel talked about the tree clean-up project. Ty Burkel and Chaz Larson told about their State Fair experience. Blake Larson, Paige and Alex Anderson shared news about their Labor Day weekend activities.

The club talked about what they need to do to prepare for record books and award applications due Oct. 1.

Discussion was held on planning for celebrating National 4-H Week from October 4-10.

Following the meeting, Emmitt presented an illustrated talk on his companion pet squirrel “Ralph.” Tyson gave a demonstration on how to show a rabbit for Showmanship with his New Zealand Red Rabbit “Jewel.” Blake did an illustrated talk on the noxious weeds of South Dakota. Gavin presented an illustrated talk on his squirrel feeder project.

The next 4-H meeting will be Sunday, Sept. 27.

