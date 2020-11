By: admin

The regular season of oral interp wrapped up with the Brookings Fall Festival and the Lewis and Clark Invitational.

The serious monologue performed by Shania Cornelius (scoring second) and the poetry selection performed by Casady Dean (scoring third) both advance to regions being held this week.

