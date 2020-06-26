By: admin

Published June 26, 2020, in Area News, Woonsocket

Woonsocket – Mills Property Management has been named the new management agent for Prairie View Homes in Woonsocket.

Prairie View Homes offers affordable apartments with rent based on income. The property features two great locations in Woonsocket, 301 S 1st Ave and 201 W Main, and has one- and two-bedroom options.

“Mills Property Management is excited for the opportunity to represent Prairie View Homes and provide quality and affordable housing options to the community of Woonsocket” says Elena McKeown, COO of Mills Property Management.

To learn more about leasing opportunities through Mills Property Management, visit millsproperty.com or contact our management office at 605.554.1060.

Mills Property Management is a licensed professional real estate management company that currently manages for multiple owners and investors throughout eastern South Dakota. Information regarding the properties managed or services provided by Mills Property Management Inc. may be found at millsproperty.com or by calling 605.697.3175.