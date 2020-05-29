Vera May

Mitchell

By:
Published May 29, 2020, in Obituaries

Vera May, 83, of Mitchell, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell.  

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian.

Vera Denice May was born in Artesian to Wayne and Lou (Gaston) Peer on Nov. 13, 1936. She attended school in Artesian, graduating in 1954. She married Al May on June 28, 1954, in Artesian. They made their home in Artesian for many years, raising their family and enjoying life. In 1988, they moved to Canton and then in 1997, after Al passed, Vera moved to Lake Madison. In 2001, she moved to Mitchell.

Vera loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, motorcycling, and camping with her family. Vera was always busy raising dogs; she was an avid animal lover. Vera loved tending to her yard. She was, also, a big Nebraska Cornhuskers fan. Vera always enjoyed the South Dakota pheasant opener. Vera enjoyed going to her children’s, grandchildren’s, and great-grandchildren’s activities. 

Vera is survived by her daughter, Connie (Dan) Muller of Fedora; sons, Terry (Connie) May of Sioux Falls and Danny (Renee) May of Hartford; nine grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; siblings, Warren Peer, Donna (Cliff) Glanzer, and Beverly Wire; sister-in-law, Eleanor Shoemaker; and many nieces and nephews.

Vera is preceded in death by her husband, Al; sons, Gary and Timmy; sister, Norma Heidinger; brother, LaVern Peer; and her parents.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    May 29, 2020, 4:19 pm
    Sunny
    71°F
    real feel: 73°F
    humidity: 40%
    wind speed: 7 mph N
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    May 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    April 26, 2020 April 27, 2020 April 28, 2020 April 29, 2020 April 30, 2020 May 1, 2020 May 2, 2020
    May 3, 2020 May 4, 2020 May 5, 2020 May 6, 2020 May 7, 2020 May 8, 2020 May 9, 2020
    May 10, 2020 May 11, 2020 May 12, 2020 May 13, 2020 May 14, 2020 May 15, 2020 May 16, 2020
    May 17, 2020 May 18, 2020 May 19, 2020 May 20, 2020 May 21, 2020 May 22, 2020 May 23, 2020
    May 24, 2020 May 25, 2020 May 26, 2020 May 27, 2020 May 28, 2020 May 29, 2020 May 30, 2020
    May 31, 2020 June 1, 2020 June 2, 2020 June 3, 2020 June 4, 2020 June 5, 2020 June 6, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 