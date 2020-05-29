By: admin

Published May 29, 2020, in Obituaries

Vera May, 83, of Mitchell, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian.

Vera Denice May was born in Artesian to Wayne and Lou (Gaston) Peer on Nov. 13, 1936. She attended school in Artesian, graduating in 1954. She married Al May on June 28, 1954, in Artesian. They made their home in Artesian for many years, raising their family and enjoying life. In 1988, they moved to Canton and then in 1997, after Al passed, Vera moved to Lake Madison. In 2001, she moved to Mitchell.

Vera loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, motorcycling, and camping with her family. Vera was always busy raising dogs; she was an avid animal lover. Vera loved tending to her yard. She was, also, a big Nebraska Cornhuskers fan. Vera always enjoyed the South Dakota pheasant opener. Vera enjoyed going to her children’s, grandchildren’s, and great-grandchildren’s activities.

Vera is survived by her daughter, Connie (Dan) Muller of Fedora; sons, Terry (Connie) May of Sioux Falls and Danny (Renee) May of Hartford; nine grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; siblings, Warren Peer, Donna (Cliff) Glanzer, and Beverly Wire; sister-in-law, Eleanor Shoemaker; and many nieces and nephews.

Vera is preceded in death by her husband, Al; sons, Gary and Timmy; sister, Norma Heidinger; brother, LaVern Peer; and her parents.