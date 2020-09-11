By: admin

Published September 11, 2020, in Sports

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the Lady Blackhawks hosted Hanson in Forestburg for a redemption match for their loss to the Beavers from the week before.

The night started with the seventh grade playing, which resulted in the only loss of the evening for SCW. Their set scores were 11-25 and 9-25. The eighth graders played the second match and split their sets with scores of 13-25 and 25-20.

The C-team followed and won all three sets of their match with set scores of 25-9, 25-22 and 15-8. The SCW junior varsity won their match in two sets with scores of 25-10 and 25-23.

The varsity girls ended the night by putting the Hanson Beavers down in three sets. Set scores were 25-19, 25-22 and 25-12.

On Thursday, Sept. 3, the tables turned a little for the varsity girls, but the younger ladies all had a good night of volleyball as they welcomed the Ethan Rustlers to Forestburg.

The seventh-grade team ended a very close couple of sets in a tie with scores of 23-25 and 25-22. The eighth graders did the same with set scores of 20-25 and 25-20.

The SCW C-team won all three sets they played with the Rustlers with scores of 25-18, 25-11 and 15-5. If the C game is done early, and there is time for them to play another set before the JV teams have to warm up, they will play a shortened third set just to give the younger girls more court experience and playing time. The SCW junior varsity ladies also handed the Rustlers a loss with set scores of 25-21 and 25-11.

The varsity squad found a very compatible foe in the Ethan ladies, and SCW fought hard but couldn’t hold on to finish with a win. The Lady Blackhawks lost a close one in four sets with set scores of 27-25, 17-25, 22-25 and 22-25.

The SCW Lady Blackhawks fell to a record of 1-2 before traveling to Corsica to take on the Corsica-Stickney Jaguars on Tuesday, Sept. 8 and then to Mitchell to go up against the Mitchell Christian Golden Eagles on Thursday, Sept. 10. Their tournament in Corsica on Sept. 12 got canceled. They will host the Wessington Springs Spartans in Woonsocket on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

