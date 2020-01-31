By: admin

Published January 31, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Sports, Woonsocket

This year’s 281 Conference Hall of Fame Inductee was Superintendent Rod Weber from Woonsocket. Weber has been an important contributor to the 281 Conference for the last 24 years.

He started his education career in 1996 at the Iroquois School District coaching Head Girls’ Basketball, Assistant Boys’ Basketball and Head Boys’ Track. In 1999, he moved to Woonsocket to be the Head Girls’ and Head Boys’ Basketball Coach. Weber continued coaching both sports until the basketball seasons changed in 2002. He’s also the Superintendent, Principal, and Athletic Director at Woonsocket.

Weber retired from being the Head Boys Basketball Coach after his 20th season in Woonsocket last year. He has a combined total of seven 281 Conference Tournament and Season Boys’ Basketball championships.

Weber stated, “I am very grateful for the honor and would like to thank past and present 281 Conference coaches, administrators and especially athletic directors for all their hard work. I’d also like to thank the Woonsocket School and community for allowing him to continue enjoying these occupations for so many years.”

Rod and his wife, Tara, have two children, Tayla and Trey, who are both currently attending college, pursuing education degrees.

