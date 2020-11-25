By: admin

Published November 25, 2020, in Obituaries

William Hansen Jr., 93, of Huron, died on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Huron Regional Medical Center.

A family funeral service will be held at 10:30 am, on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Welter Funeral Home with burial at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in Huron. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

William Hansen, Jr., was born on April 14, 1927, in Huron to parents William, Sr. and Magdalena (Kludt) Hansen. Bill served in the United States Army in Germany during the Korean War. Bill farmed near Alpena and drove school bus for the Alpena School District for many years.

Bill married Beverly Van Der Aarde on Sept. 10, 1950, in Woonsocket. They lived on the farm near Alpena until 2004 when they moved to Huron.

Bill was a member of the American Legion and Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. He was active with Meals on Wheels, helped fold church bulletins, and was a church elder. He was a supporter of the Beadle County Humane Society. His grandkids lovingly called him Billy Grandpa. He was a kind and fun guy with a mischievous sense of humor. He loved dogs and playing cards.

Bill is survived by his daughters, Roxann (Merle) Veenhof of Huron and Miki (Ron) Wilde of Helena, MT; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Duane (MaryAnn) Hansen; sisters, Shirley Knutson and Jan (Ken) Huber; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly in 2012; two brothers, Johnny and LeRoy Hansen; two sisters, Norma Spelbring and Delores Moilan; four sisters-in-law, Michiko Van Der Aarde, Sharron Hansen, Darlene Hansen, and Linda Steffensen; three brothers-in-law, Jerry Van Der Aarde, Jack Steffensen, and Marvin Knutson.