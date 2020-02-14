The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 3, 2020, with the following members present: Joel Rassel, Derek Foos, Garret Foos and Brandon Goergen. Darin Kilcoin and Arin Boschee were absent.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by G. Foos, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by G. Foos, to approve the minutes of the January 6, 2020, meeting. Motion carried.
Financial Report was tabled.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the following bills:
NorthWestern Energy $3,869.05 Utilities
Core & Main $278.31 Shop
Hawkins $50.00 Water
Waste Management $6,086.30 Garbage
Woony Foods $20.79 Shop
One Call Systems $8.96 Shop
Riteway $142.00 W-2
Public Health Lab $28.00 Water
McLeods $211.80 Election/General
Register of Deeds $30.00 Cemetery Deed
Honda of Mitchell $77.70 Shop
Fastenal $27.77 Shop
Express Stop $22.00 Shop
Express 2 $320.86 Shop
Sanborn Weekly Journal $444.49 Publishing
Farmers Alliance $1,816.00 Propane
AmeriPride $51.83 Shop
KO’s Pro Service $826.70 Shop
Dakota Pump $592.60 Shop
Department of Revenue $250.26 Sales Tax
First National Bank $2,862.64 Payroll Tax
South Dakota Retirement Plan $1,464.48 Retirement
Total: $19,482.54
Levi and Carrie Fry were on hand to discuss trucks parking on city streets. It was agreed that only when no other options are available will it be allowed.
OLD BUSINESS
The Council discussed the water tower. A mixer has been ordered.
The Council discussed the election.
The Council discussed a sales tax reimbursement plan for new businesses as a part of Economic Development. Motion by Rassel, seconded by Goergen to approve the following policy. Any business within Woonsocket city limits that is making improvements of more than $500,000.00 can apply for a sales tax reimbursement in the amount of 25 percent of the second penny. The business will be required to prove that the sales tax had been paid prior to receiving any reimbursement. This policy will be retroactive effective January 1, 2019. Motion carried.
NEW BUSINESS
The Council discussed the lift station pumps. Motion by G. Foos, seconded by Goergen to approve a quote from Dakota Pump for two new pumps in the amount of $23,0993.02. Motion carried.
The Council discussed the campgrounds.
The Council discussed putting stop and yield signs on highly traveled roads.
With no further business to be discussed, motion by Goergen, seconded by Rassel, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:45 p.m.
Richard Reider,
Mayor
(SEAL):
Tara Weber,
Finance Officer
