Woonsocket City Council proceedings

Minutes - FEBRUARY 3, 2020

Published February 14, 2020, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 3, 2020, with the following members present: Joel Rassel, Derek Foos, Garret Foos and Brandon Goergen. Darin Kilcoin and Arin Boschee were absent.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by G. Foos, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by G. Foos, to approve the minutes of the January 6, 2020, meeting. Motion carried.

Financial Report was tabled.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the following bills:

NorthWestern Energy $3,869.05 Utilities

Core & Main $278.31 Shop

Hawkins $50.00 Water

Waste Management $6,086.30 Garbage

Woony Foods $20.79 Shop

One Call Systems $8.96 Shop

Riteway $142.00 W-2

Public Health Lab $28.00 Water

McLeods $211.80 Election/General

Register of Deeds $30.00 Cemetery Deed

Honda of Mitchell $77.70 Shop

Fastenal $27.77 Shop

Express Stop $22.00 Shop

Express 2 $320.86 Shop

Sanborn Weekly Journal $444.49 Publishing

Farmers Alliance $1,816.00 Propane

AmeriPride $51.83 Shop

KO’s Pro Service $826.70 Shop

Dakota Pump $592.60 Shop

Department of Revenue $250.26 Sales Tax

First National Bank $2,862.64 Payroll Tax

South Dakota Retirement Plan $1,464.48 Retirement

Total: $19,482.54 

Levi and Carrie Fry were on hand to discuss trucks parking on city streets. It was agreed that only when no other options are available will it be allowed. 

OLD BUSINESS

The Council discussed the water tower. A mixer has been ordered.

The Council discussed the election.

The Council discussed a sales tax reimbursement plan for new businesses as a part of Economic Development. Motion by Rassel, seconded by Goergen to approve the following policy. Any business within Woonsocket city limits that is making improvements of more than $500,000.00 can apply for a sales tax reimbursement in the amount of 25 percent of the second penny. The business will be required to prove that the sales tax had been paid prior to receiving any reimbursement. This policy will be retroactive effective January 1, 2019. Motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS

The Council discussed the lift station pumps. Motion by G. Foos, seconded by Goergen to approve a quote from Dakota Pump for two new pumps in the amount of $23,0993.02. Motion carried.

The Council discussed the campgrounds. 

The Council discussed putting stop and yield signs on highly traveled roads. 

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Goergen, seconded by Rassel, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:45 p.m.

Richard Reider, 

Mayor

Tara Weber, 

Finance Officer

