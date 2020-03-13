The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, with the following members present: Joel Rassel, Derek Foos, Garret Foos, Brandon Goergen, Darin Kilcoin and Arin Boschee.
Motion by G. Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.
Motion by Goergen, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the February 3, 2020, minutes. Motion carried.
Motion by Goergen, seconded by Rassel, to approve the January Financial Report. Motion carried.
Motion by D. Foos, seconded by G. Foos, to approve the February Financial Report. Motion carried.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the following bills:
Mitchell Park & Rec $350.00 Lifeguard
South Dakota Association of Rural Water $600.00 Smoke Testing
Hawkins $25.00 Water
Menards $118.29 Shop
WW Tire Service $619.96 Shop
Waste Management $6,277.39 Garbage
Sanborn Weekly Journal $197.94 Publishing
Sanborn County Sheriff $21,000.00 Law Enforcement
Public Health Lab $28.00 Water
Office Equipment $276.06 Shop
NorthWestern Energy $3,320.45 Utilities
Northwest Pipe Fitting $195.11 Shop
Mcleods $175.00 Shop
Michael Todd $865.76 Fire Hydrants
Larson & Nipe $362.50 Legal
Local Lumber $8.67 Shop
Brian Feistner $500.00 Parks
Farmers Alliance $671.66 Propane
Fastenal Company $157.63 Shop
Express 2 $405.43 Shop
AmeriPride Service $101.66 Shop
First National Bank $2,014.62 Payroll Tax
Department of Revenue $259.13 Sales Tax
Total Balance: $38,530.26
Brian Goertz with DakPak met with the council. Motion by Rassel, seconded by Kilcoin, to amend the policy made in February 2020 regarding sales tax rebate from 25 percent of the second penny to one percent. Motion carried.
OLD BUSINESS
Reider gave an update on the watertower mixer.
Weber informed the council about the nominating petitions for the Election. Mayor, Richard Reider, two-year term, Councilmember Ward I, Arin Boschee, two-year term, Councilmember Ward II, John Baysinger, two-year term, Councilmember Ward III, Garret Foos, two-year term. No election will be held.
NEW BUSINESS
The council discussed the campground and bathhouse. Motion by Goergen, seconded by D. Foos, to build the bathhouse 30 feet off the boulevard where the Bebout house was. Motion carried.
Council discussed Pool Repairs.
Council discussed streets.
Council discussed mowing. It was agreed to hire someone as needed.
Council discussed the options of purchasing a skid loader. Jensen will check on lease versus purchase options.
Council discussed having a mud run again. It was agreed to allow the water festival committee to have a mud run on city property south of town.
Council discussed the library.
With no further business to be discussed, motion by Boschee, seconded by D. Foos, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:45 p.m.
Richard Reider
Mayor
(SEAL):
Tara Weber
Finance Officer
