Published March 13, 2020, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, with the following members present: Joel Rassel, Derek Foos, Garret Foos, Brandon Goergen, Darin Kilcoin and Arin Boschee.

Motion by G. Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the February 3, 2020, minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Rassel, to approve the January Financial Report. Motion carried.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by G. Foos, to approve the February Financial Report. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the following bills:

Mitchell Park & Rec $350.00 Lifeguard

South Dakota Association of Rural Water $600.00 Smoke Testing

Hawkins $25.00 Water

Menards $118.29 Shop

WW Tire Service $619.96 Shop

Waste Management $6,277.39 Garbage

Sanborn Weekly Journal $197.94 Publishing

Sanborn County Sheriff $21,000.00 Law Enforcement

Public Health Lab $28.00 Water

Office Equipment $276.06 Shop

NorthWestern Energy $3,320.45 Utilities

Northwest Pipe Fitting $195.11 Shop

Mcleods $175.00 Shop

Michael Todd $865.76 Fire Hydrants

Larson & Nipe $362.50 Legal

Local Lumber $8.67 Shop

Brian Feistner $500.00 Parks

Farmers Alliance $671.66 Propane

Fastenal Company $157.63 Shop

Express 2 $405.43 Shop

AmeriPride Service $101.66 Shop

First National Bank $2,014.62 Payroll Tax

Department of Revenue $259.13 Sales Tax

Total Balance: $38,530.26

Brian Goertz with DakPak met with the council. Motion by Rassel, seconded by Kilcoin, to amend the policy made in February 2020 regarding sales tax rebate from 25 percent of the second penny to one percent. Motion carried.

OLD BUSINESS

Reider gave an update on the watertower mixer.

Weber informed the council about the nominating petitions for the Election. Mayor, Richard Reider, two-year term, Councilmember Ward I, Arin Boschee, two-year term, Councilmember Ward II, John Baysinger, two-year term, Councilmember Ward III, Garret Foos, two-year term. No election will be held.

NEW BUSINESS

The council discussed the campground and bathhouse. Motion by Goergen, seconded by D. Foos, to build the bathhouse 30 feet off the boulevard where the Bebout house was. Motion carried.

Council discussed Pool Repairs.

Council discussed streets.

Council discussed mowing. It was agreed to hire someone as needed.

Council discussed the options of purchasing a skid loader. Jensen will check on lease versus purchase options.

Council discussed having a mud run again. It was agreed to allow the water festival committee to have a mud run on city property south of town.

Council discussed the library.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Boschee, seconded by D. Foos, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:45 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber

Finance Officer