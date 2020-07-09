The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, with the following members present: Derek Foos, Darin Kilcoin, John Baysinger and Arin Boschee. Garret Foos and Joel Rassel were absent.
Motion by Boschee, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.
Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the June 1, 2020, minutes. Motion carried.
Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the June 18, 2020, minutes. Motion carried.
Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Boschee, to approve the Financial Report. Motion carried.
Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the first reading of the following supplement budget ordinance. Motion carried.
ORDINANCE 20-05
2020 SUPPLEMENTAL BUDGET ORDINANCE
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, AS FOLLOWS:
SECTION 1: That the following is appropriated to meet the obligations of the municipality, City of Woonsocket, South Dakota:
43300 Water Pumps $24,482.72
Total Appropriations: $24,482.72
SECTION 2: That the following is a summary by fund of the appropriated amounts and the means to finance them:
Second Penny Sales Tax $24,482.72
Total Appropriations: $24,482.72
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL TAKE EFFECT AND BE IN FORCE FROM AND AFTER ITS PASSAGE, APPROVAL AND PUBLICATION.
PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 9TH DAY OF July, 2020
Richard Reider
Mayor
ATTEST:
Tara Weber
Finance Officer
(SEAL)
First Reading: July 9, 2020
Second Reading:
Published: July 13, 2020
Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the following bills:
Woony Foods $148.48 Shop
WW Tire $605.33 Shop
Woonsocket School $8,224.52 Library
Waste Management $14,996.00 Garbage
TC Enterprise $143.54 Parks
Santel Communications $255.35 Phone/Internet
Sanborn Weekly Journal $688.40 Publishing
Powerplan $721.41 Shop
Running Supply $253.89 Shop
Palace Motor Sports $622.00 Parks
Milbank Winwater $4,343.28 Water
Mitchell Iron & Supply $11.30 Shop
Hawkins Water Treatment $6,322.92 Pool
Menards $1,275.87 Shop
Local Lumber $83.41 Shop
Kathy Wingert $200.00 Pool
KO’s Pro Service $65.95 Shop
Sanborn County $1,000.00 Alert Sense
Honda Of Mitchell $189.78 Parks
Harves $181.98 Parks
Feistner Gravel & Excavation, $1,975.00 Streets
Express Stop, $605.97 Shop
Express 2 $521.98 Shop
Images unlimited $157.88 Parks
Doug’s Custom Paint & Body $671.84 Parks
Public Laboratory $43.00 Water
DB Electric $1,856.99 Parks
Dakota Pump $24,482.72 Water
Campbell Supply $63.90 Shop
Chesterman $428.66 Pool
Colonial Research $2,355.44 Pool/Sewer
Budde Septic Tank $600.00 Parks
Banyon Data System $2,780.00 Computer Program
AmeriPride $187.77 Shop
Department of Revenue $235.89 Sales Tax
First National Bank $3,206.65 Payroll Tax
South Dakota Retirement $981.12 Retirement
CreativeWEB $174.00 Parks
South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance, $14,354.23 Insurance
NorthWestern Energy $3,229.28 Utilities
Total Balance: $99,245.73
OLD BUSINESS
Council discussed maintenance that needs to be completed at the watertower.
Council discussed the bathhouse at the campground. Bids for the concrete work will be published.
Council discussed the swimming pool. It has been reported that regular clothes are being worn in the pool. Weber will look at how other pools handle this.
Council discussed the streets that will be getting paved.
Council discussed the Fourth of July celebration. The council would like to thank the many people that are involved in making this event so successful!
Council discussed painting the Depot. This project will take more than expected, so the Council will look at hiring someone to get it done.
Council discussed a dock for kayaks and canoes.
Council discussed the campground fees. Weber has been making a list and only a few people have left town without paying. Stickers were ordered for each electrical pedestal.
Mayor Reider informed the council of the LED bulbs that were put in on the bridge.
NEW BUSINESS
Council discussed the COVID -19 Recovery Fund. Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following resolution:
City of Woonsocket
Resolution Number 2020-05
A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION OF CONTRACTUAL DOCUMENTS WITH THE STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA FOR THE RECEIPT OF CARES ACT FUNDS TO ADDRESS THE
COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS
WHEREAS, pursuant to section 5001 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, Pub. L. No. 116-136, div. A, Title V (Mar. 27, 2020) (the “CARES Act”), the State of South Dakota has received federal funds that may only be used to cover costs that: (a) are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19); (b) were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020, for the State of South Dakota; and (c) were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on December 30, 2020; and
WHEREAS, the City of Woonsocket acknowledges that the State of South Dakota, in its sole discretion, may retain full use of these funds for the purposes delineated in the CARES Act; and
WHEREAS, the City of Woonsocket acknowledges that in order to provide financial assistance to counties and municipalities in South Dakota, the State of South Dakota, in its sole discretion, may allocate CARES Act funds on a statewide basis to reimburse counties and municipalities as delineated herein; and
WHEREAS, the City of Woonsocket seeks funding to reimburse eligible expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19; and
WHEREAS, the City of Woonsocket acknowledges that any request for reimbursement of expenditures will only be for expenditures that were not accounted for in the budget for the City of Woonsocket most recently approved as of March 27, 2020; and
WHEREAS, the City of Woonsocket acknowledges that it will only seek reimbursement for costs incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on December 30, 2020;
NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Woonsocket that the Mayor of Woonsocket may execute any and all documents as required by the State in order to receive CARES Act funds. It is further
RESOLVED that any request for reimbursement will be only for those costs authorized by the State that: (1) Are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19; (2) Were not accounted for in the City budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020; and (3) Were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on December 30, 2020. It is further
RESOLVED that the City will not request reimbursement from the State under the CARES Act for costs for which the City previously received reimbursement, or for which the City has a reimbursement request pending before another source.
Approved and adopted this 9th day of July, 2020.
Richard Reider
Mayor
City of Woonsocket,
South Dakota
ATTEST:
Tara Weber
Finance Officer
City of Woonsocket,
South Dakota
Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the Local Government Covid Recovery Fund Reimbursement Agreement. Motion carried.
With no further business to be discussed, motion by Boschee, seconded by Baysinger, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:30 p.m.
Richard Reider
Mayor
(SEAL):
Tara Weber
Finance Officer
