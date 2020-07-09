By: admin

Published July 17, 2020, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, with the following members present: Derek Foos, Darin Kilcoin, John Baysinger and Arin Boschee. Garret Foos and Joel Rassel were absent.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the June 1, 2020, minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the June 18, 2020, minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Boschee, to approve the Financial Report. Motion carried.

Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the first reading of the following supplement budget ordinance. Motion carried.

ORDINANCE 20-05

2020 SUPPLEMENTAL BUDGET ORDINANCE

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1: That the following is appropriated to meet the obligations of the municipality, City of Woonsocket, South Dakota:

43300 Water Pumps $24,482.72

Total Appropriations: $24,482.72

SECTION 2: That the following is a summary by fund of the appropriated amounts and the means to finance them:

Second Penny Sales Tax $24,482.72

Total Appropriations: $24,482.72

THIS ORDINANCE SHALL TAKE EFFECT AND BE IN FORCE FROM AND AFTER ITS PASSAGE, APPROVAL AND PUBLICATION.

PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 9TH DAY OF July, 2020

Richard Reider

Mayor

ATTEST:

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

(SEAL)

First Reading: July 9, 2020

Second Reading:

Published: July 13, 2020

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the following bills:

Woony Foods $148.48 Shop

WW Tire $605.33 Shop

Woonsocket School $8,224.52 Library

Waste Management $14,996.00 Garbage

TC Enterprise $143.54 Parks

Santel Communications $255.35 Phone/Internet

Sanborn Weekly Journal $688.40 Publishing

Powerplan $721.41 Shop

Running Supply $253.89 Shop

Palace Motor Sports $622.00 Parks

Milbank Winwater $4,343.28 Water

Mitchell Iron & Supply $11.30 Shop

Hawkins Water Treatment $6,322.92 Pool

Menards $1,275.87 Shop

Local Lumber $83.41 Shop

Kathy Wingert $200.00 Pool

KO’s Pro Service $65.95 Shop

Sanborn County $1,000.00 Alert Sense

Honda Of Mitchell $189.78 Parks

Harves $181.98 Parks

Feistner Gravel & Excavation, $1,975.00 Streets

Express Stop, $605.97 Shop

Express 2 $521.98 Shop

Images unlimited $157.88 Parks

Doug’s Custom Paint & Body $671.84 Parks

Public Laboratory $43.00 Water

DB Electric $1,856.99 Parks

Dakota Pump $24,482.72 Water

Campbell Supply $63.90 Shop

Chesterman $428.66 Pool

Colonial Research $2,355.44 Pool/Sewer

Budde Septic Tank $600.00 Parks

Banyon Data System $2,780.00 Computer Program

AmeriPride $187.77 Shop

Department of Revenue $235.89 Sales Tax

First National Bank $3,206.65 Payroll Tax

South Dakota Retirement $981.12 Retirement

CreativeWEB $174.00 Parks

South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance, $14,354.23 Insurance

NorthWestern Energy $3,229.28 Utilities

Total Balance: $99,245.73

OLD BUSINESS

Council discussed maintenance that needs to be completed at the watertower.

Council discussed the bathhouse at the campground. Bids for the concrete work will be published.

Council discussed the swimming pool. It has been reported that regular clothes are being worn in the pool. Weber will look at how other pools handle this.

Council discussed the streets that will be getting paved.

Council discussed the Fourth of July celebration. The council would like to thank the many people that are involved in making this event so successful!

Council discussed painting the Depot. This project will take more than expected, so the Council will look at hiring someone to get it done.

Council discussed a dock for kayaks and canoes.

Council discussed the campground fees. Weber has been making a list and only a few people have left town without paying. Stickers were ordered for each electrical pedestal.

Mayor Reider informed the council of the LED bulbs that were put in on the bridge.

NEW BUSINESS

Council discussed the COVID -19 Recovery Fund. Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following resolution:

City of Woonsocket

Resolution Number 2020-05

A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION OF CONTRACTUAL DOCUMENTS WITH THE STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA FOR THE RECEIPT OF CARES ACT FUNDS TO ADDRESS THE

COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS

WHEREAS, pursuant to section 5001 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, Pub. L. No. 116-136, div. A, Title V (Mar. 27, 2020) (the “CARES Act”), the State of South Dakota has received federal funds that may only be used to cover costs that: (a) are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19); (b) were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020, for the State of South Dakota; and (c) were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on December 30, 2020; and

WHEREAS, the City of Woonsocket acknowledges that the State of South Dakota, in its sole discretion, may retain full use of these funds for the purposes delineated in the CARES Act; and

WHEREAS, the City of Woonsocket acknowledges that in order to provide financial assistance to counties and municipalities in South Dakota, the State of South Dakota, in its sole discretion, may allocate CARES Act funds on a statewide basis to reimburse counties and municipalities as delineated herein; and

WHEREAS, the City of Woonsocket seeks funding to reimburse eligible expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, the City of Woonsocket acknowledges that any request for reimbursement of expenditures will only be for expenditures that were not accounted for in the budget for the City of Woonsocket most recently approved as of March 27, 2020; and

WHEREAS, the City of Woonsocket acknowledges that it will only seek reimbursement for costs incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on December 30, 2020;

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Woonsocket that the Mayor of Woonsocket may execute any and all documents as required by the State in order to receive CARES Act funds. It is further

RESOLVED that any request for reimbursement will be only for those costs authorized by the State that: (1) Are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19; (2) Were not accounted for in the City budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020; and (3) Were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on December 30, 2020. It is further

RESOLVED that the City will not request reimbursement from the State under the CARES Act for costs for which the City previously received reimbursement, or for which the City has a reimbursement request pending before another source.

Approved and adopted this 9th day of July, 2020.

Richard Reider

Mayor

City of Woonsocket,

South Dakota

ATTEST:

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

City of Woonsocket,

South Dakota

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the Local Government Covid Recovery Fund Reimbursement Agreement. Motion carried.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Boschee, seconded by Baysinger, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:30 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber

Finance Officer