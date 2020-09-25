By: admin

Published September 25, 2020, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2020 with the following members present: Derek Foos, John Baysinger, Arin Boschee and Garret Foos.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by G. Foos, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the minutes of the August 3, 2020, meeting. Motion carried.

Motion by G. Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the Financial Report. Motion carried.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the second reading of the Supplemental Budget Ordinance. Motion carried.

ORDINANCE 20-06

2020 SUPPLEMENTAL BUDGET ORDINANCE

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1: That the following is appropriated to meet the obligations of the municipality, City of Woonsocket, South Dakota.

212-43110-42500 Streets $20,000.00

Total Appropriations: $20,000.00

SECTION 2: That the following is a summary by fund of the appropriated amounts and the means to finance them:

Second Penny Sales Tax Reserve $20,000.00

Total Appropriations: $20,000.00

THIS ORDINANCE SHALL TAKE EFFECT AND BE ENFORCED FROM AND AFTER ITS PASSAGE, APPROVAL AND PUBLICATION.

PASSED AND APPROVED THIS FIFTH DAY OF September, 2020

Richard Reider,

Mayor

ATTEST:

Tara Weber,

Finance Officer

(SEAL)

First Reading: September 7, 2020

Second Reading: October 5, 2020

Adopted: October 5, 2020

Published: October 24, 2020

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the following bills.

Woony Foods $106.23 Shop

Santel Communications $255.63 Phone/Computer

One Call $23.52 Shop

Scott Supply $275.72 Shop

NorthWestern Energy $2,976.61 Utilities

Northwest Pipe Fitting $667.57 Shop

Milbank Winwater $145.21 Water

McLeod’s $73.98 Shop

Menards $84.52 Shop

Local Lumber Supply $155.02 Shop

Jack’s Janitorial Supplies $75.80 Shop

KO’s Pro Service $20.00 Shop

Hawkins Water $3,042.63 Pool/Water

Runnings Supply $50.64 Shop

Express Stop $269.24 Shop

Express 2 $683.06 Shop

Public Health Lab $56.00 Water

Dakota Pump $2,486.59 Lift Station

Clark Paving $117,569.10 Streets

AmeriPride $101.64 Shop

Sanborn Weekly Journal $290.71 Publishing

South Dakota Retirement Plan $976.32 Retirement

First National Bank $2,936.33 Payroll Tax

Department of Revenue $285.73 Sales Tax

Tom Mitzel met with the council in regards to drainage issues.

Casey Miller met with the council about AFLAC.

Sarah Jensen met with the council about how the summer went with the pool. The Council thanked Sarah and the lifeguards for their efforts in making the summer successful.

OLD BUSINESS

Council discussed the watertower.

Council discussed the bathroom at the campground. Due to the cost, it was decided that utilizing the pool house for the campground restrooms would be a better use of city funds. The council will continue to discuss the possibility of building a couple cabins that would be available for rent.

Council discussed the streets that were recently paved.

Council discussed the Covid Relief Funds. Weber gets emails every day in regards to what will be approved and what may not.

Council discussed the annual budget. A meeting was set for September 21st to finalize the 2021 budget.

NEW BUSINESS

Council opened the following quotes that were submitted for review for propane:

Brooks Oil – $0.75;

CHS – $0.899;

Agtegra – $0.97;

Alpena – $0.99.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the quotes from Brooks Oil for $0.75 for 6,000 gallons. Motion carried.

Motion by G. Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the membership for Glacial Lakes and Prairies. Motion carried.

Council discussed the recent Dumpground inspection.

Council discussed a letter received from Mills Properties about a possible expansion of the two apartment complexes in Woonsocket that they manage.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by G. Foos, seconded by Baysinger, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:50 p.m.Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber

Finance Officer