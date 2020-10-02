Woonsocket City Council proceedings

September 21, 2020, MINUTES

Published October 2, 2020

The special meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 21, 2020, with the following members present: Derek Foos, John Baysinger, Arin Boschee, Darin Kilcoin and Garret Foos.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Rassel, to approve the Agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Baysinger, seconded by Boschee, to approve transfer of liquor license for special event for Skeeters on October 19th. Cost for transfer is $100.00

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the 2021 Budget Appropriation. Motion carried.

With no further  business to be discussed, motion by Boschee, seconded by D. Foos, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 7:55 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

