The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 12, 2020, with the following members present: Derek Foos, Joel Rassel, John Baysinger, Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee and Garret Foos. This meeting was conducted by a conference call.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by G. Foos, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.
Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the September 7, 2020, minutes. Motion carried.
Motion by D. Foos, seconded by G. Foos, to approve the special meeting September 21, 2020. Motion carried
Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Rassel, to approve the financial report. Motion carried.
Motion by G. Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following bills.
Mitchell Concrete Supply $300.56 Streets
Public Health Lab $28.00 Water
Running Supply $119.99 Shop
Hawkins $40.00 Water
Santel Communications $250.67 Phone/Computer
Waste Management $5,812.16 Garbage
Local Lumber $49.50 Shop
Express Stop $94.76 Shop
Menards $217.60 Shop
Express 2 $188.59 Shop
Honda of Mitchell $109.82 Parks
General Traffic Control $410.00 Flashing Lights
Forterra Pipe $228.00 Storm Sewer
Dick’s Welding $600.00 Storm Drain
Sanborn Weekly Journal $605.77 Publishing
Carquest $266.95 Shop
Agtegra $161.72 Shop
KO’s Pro Service $8.00 Shop
Dakota Agrow $35.77 Parks
Milbank Winwater $2,838.11 Water
AmeriPride $163.26 Shop
NorthWestern Energy $3,418.42 Utilities
First National Bank $2,312.35 Payroll Tax
South Dakota Retirement Plan $981.12 Retirement
Department of Revenue $207.37 Sales Tax
Total: $19,448.49
OLD BUSINESS
Council discussed the watertower. Rich Jensen will call Maguire Iron to schedule to change out the mixture pump.
Council discussed the streets.
Weber updated the council on the COVID relief funds.
NEW BUSINESS
Council discussed the Lift Station #3.
Council discussed delinquent water bills. Letters have been sent and water will be shut off.
Council discussed storm drain projects.
Council discussed the ditch on 11th Street.
With no further business to be discussed, motion by Baysinger, seconded by Boschee to adjourn the meeting. Meeting was adjourned at 7:35 p.m.
Richard Reider
Mayor
(SEAL):
Tara Weber
Finance Officer
