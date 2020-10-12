By: admin

Published November 20, 2020, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 12, 2020, with the following members present: Derek Foos, Joel Rassel, John Baysinger, Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee and Garret Foos. This meeting was conducted by a conference call.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by G. Foos, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the September 7, 2020, minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by G. Foos, to approve the special meeting September 21, 2020. Motion carried

Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Rassel, to approve the financial report. Motion carried.

Motion by G. Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following bills.

Mitchell Concrete Supply $300.56 Streets

Public Health Lab $28.00 Water

Running Supply $119.99 Shop

Hawkins $40.00 Water

Santel Communications $250.67 Phone/Computer

Waste Management $5,812.16 Garbage

Local Lumber $49.50 Shop

Express Stop $94.76 Shop

Menards $217.60 Shop

Express 2 $188.59 Shop

Honda of Mitchell $109.82 Parks

General Traffic Control $410.00 Flashing Lights

Forterra Pipe $228.00 Storm Sewer

Dick’s Welding $600.00 Storm Drain

Sanborn Weekly Journal $605.77 Publishing

Carquest $266.95 Shop

Agtegra $161.72 Shop

KO’s Pro Service $8.00 Shop

Dakota Agrow $35.77 Parks

Milbank Winwater $2,838.11 Water

AmeriPride $163.26 Shop

NorthWestern Energy $3,418.42 Utilities

First National Bank $2,312.35 Payroll Tax

South Dakota Retirement Plan $981.12 Retirement

Department of Revenue $207.37 Sales Tax

Total: $19,448.49

OLD BUSINESS

Council discussed the watertower. Rich Jensen will call Maguire Iron to schedule to change out the mixture pump.

Council discussed the streets.

Weber updated the council on the COVID relief funds.

NEW BUSINESS

Council discussed the Lift Station #3.

Council discussed delinquent water bills. Letters have been sent and water will be shut off.

Council discussed storm drain projects.

Council discussed the ditch on 11th Street.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Baysinger, seconded by Boschee to adjourn the meeting. Meeting was adjourned at 7:35 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber

Finance Officer