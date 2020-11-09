The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 9, 2020, with the following members present: Joel Rassel, John Baysinger, Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee and Garret Foos. Derek Foos was on a conference call.
Motion by G. Foos, seconded by Rassel, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.
Minutes – Tabled.
Motion by Boschee, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the Financial Statement. Motion carried.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by G. Foos, to approve the following bills:
AmeriPride $126.56 Shop
Register of Deeds $30.00 Cemetery
MCRPool $1,848.00 Pool
South Dakota Federal Property $25.00 Shop
One Call $23.52 Shop
South Dakota Municipal League Workers Compensation $3,725.00 Insurance
Public Health Lab $237.00 Water
Northwest Pipe Fitting $460.64 Shop
Menards $402.17 Shop
Local Lumber & Supply $33.15 Shop
KO’s Pro Service $49.25 Shop
Hawkins Water Treatment $356.11 Water
Glacial Lakes & Prairies $262.50 Membership
Brian Feistner $1,280.00 Streets
Express Stop $8.98 Shop
Express 2 $328.87 Shop
Brooks Oil $4,500.00 Utilities
Benders Sewer $910.00 Sewer
Santel Communication $259.45 Shop
Woony Foods $55.86 Shop
Waste Management $5,766.76 Garbage
NorthWestern Energy $3,057.38 Utilities
Running $80.67 Shop
Agtegra $292.89 Spray
Department of Revenue $174.00 Sales Tax
First National Bank $2,044.20 Payroll Tax
South Dakota Retirement Plan $259.45 Retirement
Sanborn Weekly Journal $676.83 Publishing
Total: $27,274.24
OLD BUSINESS
Council discussed the watertower.
Weber updated the council on COVID Recover Funds.
Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Baysinger, to approve a second pump for lift station #3 in the amount not to exceed $10,000.00. Motion carried.
Council discussed the ditch on 11th Street.
Council discussed storm drain projects.
NEW BUSINESS
Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following 2021 liquor licenses; motion carried:
Skeeters Bar & Grill – Package (off-sale) Liquor;
Woony Foods – Package (off-sale) Liquor;
Express Stop – Package (off-sale) Liquor;
N40 Convenience Store – Retail (on-sale) Liquor;
Skeeters Bar & Grill – Retail (on-sale) Liquor;
Dakota Roadhouse – Retail (on-sale) Liquor.
Council discussed a resolution encouraging the wearing of masks. Tabled until Weber can gather more information.
Council discussed the City participating in a Brownfield Survey. We have the opportunity to submit an abandoned building and potentially contaminated vacant lots. If selected, the state would pay for the removal and cleanup.
With no further business to be discussed, motion by Boschee, seconded by Baysinger, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:35 p.m.
Richard Reider
Mayor
(SEAL):
Tara Weber
Finance Officer
Published once at the approximate cost of $37.00.
SJ14-1tb
