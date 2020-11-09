By: admin

Published November 20, 2020

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 9, 2020, with the following members present: Joel Rassel, John Baysinger, Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee and Garret Foos. Derek Foos was on a conference call.

Motion by G. Foos, seconded by Rassel, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Minutes – Tabled.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by G. Foos, to approve the following bills:

AmeriPride $126.56 Shop

Register of Deeds $30.00 Cemetery

MCRPool $1,848.00 Pool

South Dakota Federal Property $25.00 Shop

One Call $23.52 Shop

South Dakota Municipal League Workers Compensation $3,725.00 Insurance

Public Health Lab $237.00 Water

Northwest Pipe Fitting $460.64 Shop

Menards $402.17 Shop

Local Lumber & Supply $33.15 Shop

KO’s Pro Service $49.25 Shop

Hawkins Water Treatment $356.11 Water

Glacial Lakes & Prairies $262.50 Membership

Brian Feistner $1,280.00 Streets

Express Stop $8.98 Shop

Express 2 $328.87 Shop

Brooks Oil $4,500.00 Utilities

Benders Sewer $910.00 Sewer

Santel Communication $259.45 Shop

Woony Foods $55.86 Shop

Waste Management $5,766.76 Garbage

NorthWestern Energy $3,057.38 Utilities

Running $80.67 Shop

Agtegra $292.89 Spray

Department of Revenue $174.00 Sales Tax

First National Bank $2,044.20 Payroll Tax

South Dakota Retirement Plan $259.45 Retirement

Sanborn Weekly Journal $676.83 Publishing

Total: $27,274.24

OLD BUSINESS

Council discussed the watertower.

Weber updated the council on COVID Recover Funds.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Baysinger, to approve a second pump for lift station #3 in the amount not to exceed $10,000.00. Motion carried.

Council discussed the ditch on 11th Street.

Council discussed storm drain projects.

NEW BUSINESS

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following 2021 liquor licenses; motion carried:

Skeeters Bar & Grill – Package (off-sale) Liquor;

Woony Foods – Package (off-sale) Liquor;

Express Stop – Package (off-sale) Liquor;

N40 Convenience Store – Retail (on-sale) Liquor;

Skeeters Bar & Grill – Retail (on-sale) Liquor;

Dakota Roadhouse – Retail (on-sale) Liquor.

Council discussed a resolution encouraging the wearing of masks. Tabled until Weber can gather more information.

Council discussed the City participating in a Brownfield Survey. We have the opportunity to submit an abandoned building and potentially contaminated vacant lots. If selected, the state would pay for the removal and cleanup.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Boschee, seconded by Baysinger, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:35 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

