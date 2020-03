By: admin

Published March 6, 2020, in Area News, School, Woonsocket

A huge crowd was once again in attendance at the annual Family Bingo and Silent Auction Night put on by the Woonsocket Elementary Parent Club on Sunday, March 1. They had tables full of silent auction items and raffle ticket items along the bottom row of the north bleachers, in addition to many Bingo prizes and concessions. There is always something for everyone, which is why it is such a success every year.

