Woonsocket Fire Department holds well check parade

By:
Published April 3, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Woonsocket’s Volunteer Fire Department conducted a parade to make sure everyone in the communities of Forestburg and Woonsocket were aware that they are available for help and watching out for everyone’s well-being.

In conjunction with what many fire departments were doing across the state, the Woonsocket Fire Department decided to have fire trucks and the ambulance crew form a parade around the towns of Woonsocket and Forestburg, which are both in their coverage area. They asked kids in the area to make signs to hold or put up in their windows and turn porch lights on so they could make sure everyone was ok. It was a fun way for everyone to keep their distance but still acknowledge that there is help if someone needs it. Most kids made signs about whom or what they miss because of the seclusion from their everyday life that they are used to. The parade took place on Wednesday, March 25, which had rather chilly weather, but that didn’t stop quite a few households from showing their support and thanking the guys for taking care of the communities.

