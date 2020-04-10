By: admin

Published April 10, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

A Woonsocket man was arrested on March 22, for an alleged rape that took place at a party on Saturday, March 21. At the time of his arrest, Allen Schaller, 21, was charged with one count of third-degree rape, a Class 2 felony, and one count of sexual contact without consent, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

According to a probable cause statement filed by a Sanborn County deputy, the victim said she had gone into the bathroom at a house party and that the alleged assault took place when Schaller followed her and ended when witnesses forced their way into the bathroom, at which point Schaller left the premises.

Grand jury testimony was heard on Monday, March 30. A trial date will be set for a later date.

Schaller was released on a $5,000 bond. If convicted of both charges, he could be sentenced to up to 26 years in prison.

Third-degree rape differs from other South Dakota rape classifications in that it involves a victim at least 16 years of age who was incapable of giving consent at the time of the offense due to intoxication or mental incapacitation.