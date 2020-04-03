By: admin

Published April 3, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher, Woonsocket

Eugene “Beaner” Prins of Woonsocket was last seen Thursday, March 26, at approximately 7:30 p.m. at a rural residence south of Forestburg. According to the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office was notified of the disappearance by a social media post at around noon on Friday, March 27. They contacted the Jerauld County Sheriff’s K9 unit, but due to the amount of time that had passed and searcher activity in the area of the last sighting, the K9 was unable to get a trackable scent. After that was determined, a search was conducted using drones, ground searchers and the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s plane until the search had to be called off due to darkness.

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!