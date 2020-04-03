Woonsocket man goes missing

By:
Published April 3, 2020, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher, Woonsocket

Eugene “Beaner” Prins of Woonsocket was last seen Thursday, March 26, at approximately 7:30 p.m. at a rural residence south of Forestburg. According to the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office was notified of the disappearance by a social media post at around noon on Friday, March 27. They contacted the Jerauld County Sheriff’s K9 unit, but due to the amount of time that had passed and searcher activity in the area of the last sighting, the K9 was unable to get a trackable scent. After that was determined, a search was conducted using drones, ground searchers and the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s plane until the search had to be called off due to darkness.

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    April 5, 2020, 5:27 pm
    Sunny
    59°F
    real feel: 54°F
    humidity: 35%
    wind speed: 18 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 27 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    April 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 29, 2020 March 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 April 1, 2020 April 2, 2020 April 3, 2020 April 4, 2020
    April 5, 2020 April 6, 2020 April 7, 2020 April 8, 2020 April 9, 2020 April 10, 2020 April 11, 2020
    April 12, 2020 April 13, 2020 April 14, 2020 April 15, 2020 April 16, 2020 April 17, 2020 April 18, 2020
    April 19, 2020 April 20, 2020 April 21, 2020 April 22, 2020 April 23, 2020 April 24, 2020 April 25, 2020
    April 26, 2020 April 27, 2020 April 28, 2020 April 29, 2020 April 30, 2020 May 1, 2020 May 2, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 