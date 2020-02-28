By: admin

Published February 28, 2020, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on February 13th, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. The meeting was rescheduled due to inclement weather. Members attending were: Jason White, Neal Hiemstra, Lisa Snedeker, Todd Olinger and Jodi Doering (arrived at 6:22 p.m.). Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Jason Bruce, and Chris Selland. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 6:00 p.m.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on January 13, 2020, were approved as presented on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the claims presented and the January 2020 financial report as follows: Motion carried.

GENERAL FUND: Beginning balance: $856,630.72; Add receipts: Taxes $3,756.93; Interest $747.97; Other local $1,935.45; State $97,676.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $960,747.07; less disbursements $177,489.87; less operating transfer to Fund #53 $65,725.00: Cash balance: $717,532.20; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $717,532.20.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $958,452.26; Add receipts: Taxes $3,358.54; Other local $0.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $961,810.80; less disbursements $2,151.23; Cash balance: $959,659.57; less accounts payable $0.00 Fund balance: $959,659.57.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $481,625.44; Add receipts: Taxes $1,856.87; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $483,482.31; less disbursements $23,188.59; Cash balance: $460,293.72; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; Fund balance: $460,293.72.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $95,912.37; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $9,399.50; Adult receipts $113.50; Milk receipts $0.00; Interest $4.02; Other local $174.95; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $6,449.95; Total to be accounted for: $112,054.29; less disbursements $10,527.14; Cash balance: $101,527.15; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $101,527.15.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $74,626.21; Add receipts: Other local $1,235.00; Total to be accounted for: $75,861.21; less disbursements $6,675.88; Plus operating transfer in from general fund: $65,725.00; Cash balance: $134,910.33; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $134,910.33.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $22,923.44; Add receipts: Interest $1.00; Pupil activities $9,647.24; Total to be accounted for: $32,571.68; less disbursements $5,095.61; Balance $27,476.07.

Salaries and benefits for the month of January 2020 were as follows:

General Fund: $122,763.00

Special Education: $19,979.92

Enterprise #53: $6,675.88

Food Service: $5,952.56

GENERAL FUND

A-OX WELDING, WELDING OXYGEN/ARGON $329.82

AT&T, CELL PHONE $84.35

B&H PHOTO/VIDEO, CLASSROOM DOCUMENT CAMERAS (3) $1,649.97

BRUCE, JASON, REIMBURSEMENT – MEDICAL SUPPLIES $21.29

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $36.01

CUMMINS PLUMBING, ICEMAKER HOOK-UP – ELEMENTARY $257.85

D & L SERVICE, SNOW REMOVAL – JANUARY 19 $425.00

DB ELECTRIC, WIRING – HAND DRYERS – RESTROOMS $1,472.73

DIAL CORPORATION, ONLINE COURSE $260.00

EXPRESS 2, GAS – MINI BUSES/VEHICLES $310.75

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – VEHICLES, MINI BUSES, SNOWBLOWER $676.05

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $652.44

HOUGHTON MIFFLIN, JUNIOR HIGH GEOGRAPHY TEXTS $2,976.46

[IMPREST FUND:

BLUE, GREG, REFEREE – GIRLS BASKETBALL $100.00

CLARK, MATT, REFEREE/MILEAGE – GIRLS BASKETBALL $121.00

CLARK, MATT, REFEREE – BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER $115.00

HEINZ, DENNIS, REFEREE – GIRLS BASKETBALL $100.00

MITCHELL SCHOOL DISTRICT, YOUNG BAND FESTIVAL FEE $240.00

OSBORN, JOEL, REFEREE/MILEAGE – BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER $171.28

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF PERFORMING ARTS, REGISTRATION FEE – CONFERENCE $30.00

STROH, GREG, REFEREE – BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER $115.00

UNITED STATES POST OFFICE, POSTAGE EXPENSE $165.00

WOONSOCKET COMMUNITY CARE CENTER, ELECTRIC BILL – TO CORRECT MISTAKE $27.54

VOIDED CHECK, REGION MUSIC CONTEST – CANCELED $(70.00)

TOTAL JANUARY 2020 IMPREST CLAIMS: $1,114.82]

K & D BUSING INC., REGULAR ROUTE/CO-CURRICULAR ROUTE $16,334.65

KO’S PRO SERVICE, YUKON REPAIRS/OIL CHANGE – SNOWBLOWER $484.72

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SUPPORT FEE $150.00

LIEBER, SARAH, BOOKS – LIBRARY $1,149.95

LOCAL LUMBERSHOP, SUPPLIES $787.72

MENARDS, SHOP SUPPLIES $48.36

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $6,432.78

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $17.65

QUILL CORPORATION, SUPPLIES $46.04

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, TWO HARD DRIVES/ADAPTERS $1,628.00

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET $211.66

SCHMIEDT, BRUCE, REIMBURSEMENT – REQUIRED COACHING CLASS $35.00

TECHNOLOGY IN EDUCATION, ONLINE CLASS $395.00

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $414.00

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $40.20

Fund Total: $38,443.27

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS, EQUIPMENT COPIER LEASE $1,296.59

QUILL CORPORATION, COMMERCIAL HAND DRYERS (TWO) $501.60

Fund Total: $1,798.19

FOOD SERVICE

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $10.00

CHILD AND ADULT NUTRITION, FOOD $755.61

DB ELECTRIC, EXHAUST FAN $433.02

EARTHGRAINS COMPANY, FOOD $129.74

SPRINGS FOOD MARKET, FOOD $527.72

US FOODS, FOOD, SUPPLIES, DISHWASHER RENT $6,886.02

WOONY FOODS, FOOD/SUPPLIES $154.09

Fund Total: $8,896.20

Chris Selland gave the financial report.

Superintendent Weber discussed adding an outside door to the weight room to be completed along with the new freezer relocation. The new freezer will be located in an area that will not damage the wood floor if there are leaks or thawing issues.

Discussion was held on the eligibility policy that the district follows.

Superintendent Weber also advised that he is in the process of getting cost estimates for remodeling the gymnasium boys restroom to be used as a seventh through 12th grade special education resource room.

After a brief discussion, it was the consensus of the Board that there was no interest in a donation to help fund an addition to the 4-H building in Forestburg.

Lead Elementary Teacher Sarah Jensen updated the Board on elementary issues. The WEPC Bingo is scheduled for March 1st, and the DARE program for the sixth graders will start next week. The students served coffee and doughnuts to parents dropping off students on the 100th day of school. The elementary staff is researching a new math curriculum.

Mr. Bruce advised that there are no bussing issues.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Jodi Doering, to enter into executive session at 6:57 p.m. to discuss a personnel issue pursuant to SDCL # 1-25-2.1. The Board reconvened into regular session at 7:55 p.m.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve payment of a one-time bonus, based on tenure /longevity, to all employees ranging from $2,500.00 to $3,500.00 and pro-rated based on shared contract and part-time status. The bonus will be split between the two March payrolls and paid according to Addendum A. This bonus originates from the state’s mandated dissolution of the pension fund, with the remaining fund balance to be transferred to the general fund. Although the transferred pension funds can be used for any general fund purpose, the original purpose of the fund was to assist in employee retirement expenses.

Chairman White called for a roll call vote on the preceding motion with the following results: Todd Olinger – no, Neal Hiemstra – no, Jodi Doering – no, Lisa Snedeker – no, and Jason White – no.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Jodi Doering, to rescind the following motion made at the November 11th, 2019 regular meeting: Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Jodi Doering, to close out the pension fund as per state statute and transfer the $126,220.00 balance to the general fund (also per state statute). All future delinquent pension fund taxes will be deposited into the general fund. These funds originated from years past as a local tax levy to be used only for retirement expenses for school staff. When the new state education funding formula went into effect (2016-17), the levy (30 cents per thousand of valuation) was absorbed into the general fund levy and became part of the funding formula, whereas before, it was additional tax revenue outside of the formula. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve a stipend to be paid to each certified teacher at $1,000.00. All non-certified staff to receive a stipend of $500.00, to be paid on the first pay period in March. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Jodi Doering, to approve Tate Deinert as the Middle School Math Teacher for the 2020-2021 school year with a starting salary of $37,000 (possible adjustment pending after negotiations for next year). Motion carried.

Motion was made to approve Bailey Moody as half a Special Education Teacher and half an Elementary Teacher for the 2020-2021 school year at a starting salary of $37,000.00 (possible adjustment pending after negotiations for next year). Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Todd Olinger, and motion carried.

Motion was made by Jason White, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve Brooke King as a Junior High Special Education Teacher for the 2020-2021 school year at a salary of (experience level and masters degree) $42,800.00 (possible adjustment pending after negotiations for next year). Motion carried.

Motion was made to approve Vicki Harmdierks as Part-Time (70 days) Instructional Coach for the 2020-2021 school with a salary of $12,000.00/no benefits. Note – This position will replace Roxane Dyk who was hired via a declining dollars state grant and shared among several districts. The three-year grant will end at the conclusion of this year. Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger, and motion carried.

Motion was made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve the 2020-2021 school calendar. Motion carried.

There being no further business to come before the Board, the February 13th, 2020, regular board meeting of the Woonsocket Board of Education was adjourned at 8:11 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

CRYSTAL A. SELLAND

Business Manager