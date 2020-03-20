By: admin

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on March 9th, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Neal Hiemstra, Lisa Snedeker, Todd Olinger and Jodi Doering. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Jason Bruce, Julie Bebout, and Chris Selland. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Jodi Doering, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the meeting agenda with five additional items to come before the board. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on February 13, 2020 were approved as presented, on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

Julie Bebout discussed the newly required procurement policy and code of conduct policy for the food service program.

On a motion by Jodi Doering, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the claims presented and the February 2020 financial report as follows; motion carried:

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $717,532.20; Add receipts: Taxes $30,041.88; Interest $692.72; Other local $1,443.73; State $124,176.44; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $873,886.97; less disbursements $166,322.51; less transfer to pension fund $126,220.00: Cash balance: $581,344.46; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund Balance: $581,344.46.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $959,659.57; Add receipts: Taxes $38,431.03; Other local $0.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $998,090.60; less disbursements $1,798.19; Cash balance: $996,292.41; less accounts payable $0.00. Fund balance: $996,292.41.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $460,293.72; Add receipts: Taxes $23,130.55; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $483,424.27; less disbursements $39,171.30; Cash balance: $444,252.97; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; Fund balance: $444,252.97.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $101,527.15; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $7,336.45; Adult receipts $182.50; Milk receipts $0.00; Interest $4.06; Other local $59.25; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $9,464.60; Total to be accounted for: $118,574.01; less disbursements $14,993.17; Cash balance: $103,580.84; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable; $0.00; Fund balance: $103,580.84.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $134,910.33; Add receipts: Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $134,910.33; less disbursements $6,675.87; Plus operating transfer in from general fund $0.00; Cash balance: $128,234.46; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $128,234.46.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $27,476.07; Add receipts: Interest $1.12; Pupil activities $2,638.82; Total to be accounted for: $30,116.01; less disbursements $2,995.69; Fund balance: $27,120.32.

Salaries and benefits for the month of February 2020 were as follows:

General Fund: $128,139.24

Special Education: $19,838.62

Enterprise #53: $6,675.87

Food Service: $6,029.02

GENERAL FUND

FIRST NATIONAL BANK – VISA, ADOBE CLOUD FEE $383.27

AT&T, CELL PHONE $84.35

AUTOMATIC BUILDING CONTROLS, ANNUAL MONITOR CONTRACT $240.00

CBH CONFERENCE, CBH CONFERENCE DUES $100.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $38.53

CORE EDUCATIONAL COOPERATIVE, ONLINE CLASSES $1,820.00

DEINERT, TATE, JUNIOR HIGH AND JUNIOR VARSITY REFEREE (EIGHT GAMES) $250.00

EXPRESS 2, GAS – MINI-BUSSES/VEHICLES $373.45

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – MINI-BUSSES/VEHICLES $517.08

GREEN EGGS AND RAM, LCD PROJECTOR/MOUNT/INSTALLATION $2,726.06

GUITAR CENTER, SNARE/DRUM HEADS $120.29

HEGG INSURANCE, BALANCE DUE ON POLICY $250.00

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $874.62

HOWARD, CARRIE, CLOCK-BASKETBALL (14 GAMES) $315.00

[IMPREST FUND:

BALL, KEVIN, REFEREE/MILEAGE – BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER $144.40

DEINERT, KEVIN, REFEREE – BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER $115.00

MTI CORPORATE EDUCATION, WELDING CLASS DEPOSIT – D. SCHMIEDT $100.00

SPRIK, TREVOR, REFEREE – BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER $115.00

UNITED STATES POST OFFICE, POSTAGE EXPENSE $165.00

TOTAL IMPREST CLAIMS: $639.40]

K&D BUSING INC., REGULAR/CO-CURRICULAR ROUTE $15,882.47

KINGSBURY, TUCKER, BASKETBALL REFEREE – THREE GAMES $75.00

KO’S PRO SERVICE, OIL CHANGE – VAN $130.44

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SUPPORT FEE $150.00

LOCAL LUMBER, PE SUPPLIES/SHOP SUPPLIES $8.09

MENARDS, SHOP SUPPLIES $62.22

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $6,397.10

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $10.20

QUILL CORPORATION, SUPPLIES/TONER CARTRIDGES $549.90

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, HARD DRIVE/ADAPTER $797.00

RUNNING SUPPLY, INC., CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $7.29

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $339.08

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET $177.88

South Dakota Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, AD CONFERENCE REGISTRATION $180.00

TOTAL OIL, #2 FUEL OIL $4,040.00

USI EDUCATION AND GOVERNMENT SALES, LAMINATING FILM $249.87

WALMART, MEDIA SUPPLIES $231.61

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $414.00

WEST, JANAE, REIMBURSEMENT – GAS/SNARE WIRES $75.61

WILLIAMS MUSIC & OFFICE, REPLACE PIANO CASTERS $500.00

WOONY FOODS, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES/DISINFECTANT $432.62

Fund Total: $39,442.43

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,419.89

Fund Total: $1,419.89

SPECIAL EDUCATION

FIRST NATIONAL BANK – VISA, AUDIBLE FEE $15.92

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $692.16

LIFEQUEST, CLIENT SERVICES $626.69

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES, CLIENT SERVICES $1,734.08

STAR AUTISM SUPPORT, AUTISM SUPPORT ONLINE ANNUAL FEE $299.00

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA, SPECIAL EDUCATION CONFERENCE – L. KLAAS $175.00

Fund Total: $3,542.85

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

[IMPREST FUND:

SOUTH DAKOTA EARLY CHILDHOOD, CONFERENCE – K. JACKSON $130.00

TOTAL IMPREST CLAIMS: $639.40]

SCHOOL SPECIALTY, PRE-K SUPPLIES $152.21

Fund Total: $282.21

FOOD SERVICE

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $7.00

CHILD AND ADULT NUTRITION, FOOD $461.88

EARTHGRAINS COMPANY, FOOD $250.40

GENTLES, SCOTT, LUNCH REFUND $79.80

SPRINGS FOOD MARKET, FOOD $357.00

US FOODS, FOOD, SUPPLIES, DISHWASHER RENT $7,028.03

WOONY FOODS, FOOD $87.59

Fund Total: $8,271.70

Chris Selland gave the financial report and advised that there were two school board petitions turned in for the two open terms. Neal Hiemstra and Lisa Snedeker will retain their terms for another three years, and there will not be an election.

Superintendent Weber advised that the district has developed a committee of staff that will be working on school improvement issues. He also advised that preliminary drawings of the football practice field improvement/track project should be available shortly.

A discussion has been held with Sanborn Central about creating a new co-op between the two districts for oral interp. and possibly a robotics program.

Superintendent Weber is keeping an eye on the infectious disease issues related to the coronavirus and the district is disinfecting facility surfaces to protect against it and also the influenza viruses.

Lead Elementary Teacher Sarah Jensen updated the Board on elementary issues. The Woonsocket Elementary Parents Club Bingo raised over $8,000.00 and appreciation goes out to all involved in hosting the event, donating prizes, and attending.

Mr. Bruce advised that there are starting to be issues with spring thawing/soft roads on the routes, and he appreciates parents that have let him and the drivers know where the obstacles are and the best route to bypass them.

Lisa Snedeker updated the Board on the day care.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Jodi Doering, to approve the resignation of Sarah Lieber as District/City Librarian effective the end of the 2020 school year. Motion carried. The Board would like to thank Mrs. Lieber for her service to the school district and library during the past six years.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger, to accept the resignation of Judy Hinker (Part-time Title 1 Aid) effective the end of the 2019-2020 school year. The Board thanks Mrs. Hinker for her service to the students of the district this year. Motion carried.

It was moved by Jodi Doering, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to enter into executive session at 7:27 p.m. for matters pertaining to personnel pursuant to SDCL 1-25-2.1. Motion carried. The Board reconvened into regular session at 8:28 p.m.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the following non-certified staff contracts for 2020-2021: Julie Bebout, Jennifer Goergen, Trent Clayton, Jamie Miller (part-time), Cathy Hegg, Jessica Anderson, Luci Grassel, Carie Fry and Alecia Schley. Motion carried.

The following certified contracts for 2020-2021 were approved on a motion by Jodi Doering, with a second by Lisa Snedeker: Karen Jackson, Armando Rodriguez, Jessica Bruce, Kacee Polly, Sarah Jensen, Bailey Moody, Jason Bruce, Bev Dunn, Darin Schmiedt, Shannon VanHeerden, Craig Lieber, Mitch Korbel, Rick Olsen, Dayna Rodriguez, Janae West, Lynn Klaas, Emily Henriksen, Tate Deinert, Kylie Pauly, Matt Henriksen, Rebecca Potrament, Shelley Schlicht, Charley Larson, Brooke King, Vicki Harmdierks (part-time), Mica Foxley and Chris Selland. Motion carried.

On a motion by Jodi Doering, with a second by Todd Olinger, the Board approved Todd Brueske Construction for the old gymnasium men’s and women’s bathroom remodel project at a cost of $48,367.00 to be paid out of the capital outlay fund. The new remodeled room will provide space for Junior High and High School Special Education Students and Staff. Motion carried.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the resignation of Rick Olsen as Assistant Boys Basketball Coach effective the end of the 2019-2020 school year. The Board would like to thank Mr. Olsen for his many years of service assisting with the basketball program. Motion carried.

The food service procurement and code of conduct policies were approved as presented on a motion by Todd Olinger, with a second by Jodi Doering and motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve a special board meeting to be held on Monday, March 30, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. in the commons area of the high school. Motion carried. The purpose of the special board meeting is to open and tabulate sealed bids in regards to the Woonsocket School freezer addition project to be paid from capital outlay and food service reserve funds. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Jodi Doering, to approve a resolution authorizing membership in the South Dakota High School Activities Association for the 2020-2021 school year. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve a vote for Ellie Saxer as the Associated School Board of SD SW Region Representative. Motion carried.

There being no further business to come before the Board, the March 9th, 2020, regular board meeting of the Woonsocket Board of Education was adjourned at 8:45 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra with a second by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

CRYSTAL A. SELLAND

Business Manager

