Published August 21, 2020, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on August 10th, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in the Commons area of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Neal Hiemstra, Lisa Snedeker, Jodi Doering and Todd Olinger. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Jason Bruce, Julie Bebout and Chris Selland. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Jodi Doering, the Board approved the meeting agenda with two additional items to come before the board. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on July 13th, 2020, were approved as presented on a motion by Neal Hiemstra seconded by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

Julie Bebout updated the Board on the Food Service program. She has received her Serv-Safe certification renewal and advised that our main vendor US Foods is closing down their Sioux Falls location and will no longer be serving the district. Reinhart Foods will be the new vendor as per procurement regulations. Most of the new shelving is in and has been installed in the new walk-in freezer.

On a motion by Jodi Doering, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the claims presented and the July 2020 financial report as follows; motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $734,028.40; Add receipts: Taxes $10,083.38; Interest $711.83; Other local $28,824.97; State $100,576.00; Federal $94,890.00; Total to be accounted for: $969,114.58; less disbursements $172,031.66; Cash balance: $797,082.92; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $90,387.28; plus accounts receivable $57,883.48; Fund balance: $764,579.12.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,211,024.83: Add receipts: Taxes $7,802.04; Other local $0.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,218,826.87; less disbursements $95,009.14; Cash balance: $1,123,817.73; less accounts payable $0.00. Fund balance: $1,123,817.73.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $501,128.62; Add receipts: Taxes $4,659.69; Other local $1,070.06; State $0.00; Federal $55,992.00; Total to be accounted for: $562,850.37; less disbursements $24,834.59; Cash balance: $538,015.78; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $20,344.93; plus accounts receivable $4,379.00; Fund balance: $522,049.85.

PENSION, Beginning balance: $0.00; Add receipts: Taxes $0.00; Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $0.00; less disbursements $0.00; Cash balance: $0.00; Fund balance: $0.00. Fund is closed out as of June 30, 2020, as per state regulation.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $94,681.51; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $0.00; Adult receipts $0.00; Milk receipts $0.00; Interest $3.86; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $94,685.37; less disbursements $9,168.40; Cash balance: $85,516.97; Less contracts/accounts payable $5,873.54; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $79,643.43.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $106,043.33; Add receipts: Other local $610.00; Total to be accounted for: $106,653.33; less disbursements $12,668.57; Cash balance: $93,984.76; Less contracts/accounts payable $6,672.97; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $87,311.79.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $23,569.88; Add receipts: Interest $0.99; Pupil activities $452.93; Total to be accounted for: $24,023.80; less disbursements $1,084.29; Fund balance: $22,939.51.

Salaries and benefits for the month of July 2020 were as follows:

General Fund: $117,849.28

Special Education: $20,385.68

Enterprise #53: $13,491.83

Food Service: $5,873.40

GENERAL FUND

FIRST NATIONAL BANK, SUPPLIES/SHIELDS – VISA $226.12

AT&T, CELL PHONE $84.96

B&H PHOTO/VIDEO, PE/MEDIA SUPPLIES $153.24

BIO CORPORATION, SCIENCE SUPPLIES $99.20

CBH CONFERENCE, CONFERENCE DUES $100.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $34.10

CREATIVE PRINTING, PARKING LOT BANNERS/LIT GYM SIGN $612.20

DB ELECTRIC, OUTLETS-DOOR/OFFICE $236.86

DEMCO, LIBRARY SUPPLIES $44.58

EXPRESS 2, GAS – VEHICLE/DRIVERS EDUCATION $59.20

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – LAWNMOWER $20.68

FIRST TO FINISH, FACE SHIELDS $71.76

HORIZON HEALTH CARE, BUS DRIVER PHYSICAL $233.00

[IMPREST FUND:

MEYER AUCTION SERVICE, EXAM TABLE, DESKS, CHAIRS $481.36

UNITED STATES POST OFFICE, POSTAGE EXPENSE $330.00

TOTAL JULY IMPREST CLAIMS: $811.36]

KIDBETTER BOOKS, GUIDANCE MATERIALS $95.60

KIDS DISCOVER, LLC, ELEMENTARY MATERIALS $71.36

KO’S PRO SERVICE, OIL CHANGE – TAURUS $36.20

KROHMER PLUMBING, BOILER REPAIRS/WATER FOUNTAIN $1,064.97

LEHR, DAVE, TECH FEE $150.00

MENARDS, SUPPLIES $108.63

NASCO, LIBRARY/HIGH SCHOOL SUPPLIES $250.45

NORTHWEST PIPE FITTINGS, ELEMENTARY RESTROOM MAINTENANCE $105.84

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $2,876.01

ORIENTAL TRADING COMPANY, SUPPLIES $119.12

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $10.20

PITSCO, INDUSTRIAL TECH SUPPLIES $682.30

PLAINSMAN, SUBSCRIPTION-LIBRARY $185.38

QUILL CORPORATION, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES/BATTERIES $412.05

READING WAREHOUSE, LIBRARY BOOKS $268.44

REALLY GOOD STUFF, INC., ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES $143.02

RODRIGUEZ, DAYNA, REIMBURSEMENT – COACHING CLASS REQUIREMENT $35.00

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS/GRADUATION COMPOSITE $612.55

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET $175.76

SCHOOL MATE, STUDENT PLANNERS $597.50

SCHOOL SPECIALTY, SUPPLIES $291.71

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF LABOR – UNEMPLOYMENT DIVISION, UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIM $129.33

SOUTH DAKOTA FEDERAL PROPERTY AGENCY, EXAM TABLE PAPER $5.00

SOUTH DAKOTA UNITED SCHOOLS ASSOCIATION, MEMBERSHIP DUES-2020-21 $450.00

SHERWIN WILLIAMS, PAINT $219.95

STUDIES WEEKLY, ELEMENTARY SUBSCRIPTIONS $373.65

TEACHER DIRECT, SUPPLIES $2,118.02

TRAINING ROOM, ATHLETIC TAPE/SUPPLIES $561.72

WALMART, CUSTODIAN/ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES $118.56

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $414.00

WOONY FOODS, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES/BATTERIES $49.91

Fund Total: $15,519.49

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,370.42

APS, FLOOR REFINISH $19,960.00

DGR ENGINEERING, ENGINEERING SERVICES – FOOTBALL/TRACK PROJECT $1,958.25

KOCH-HAZARD ARCHITECTS, ARCHITECT FEES – FREEZER PROGRAM $2,173.06

KROHMER PLUMBING, BOILER REPAIRS/WATER FOUNTAIN $4,770.96

MCGRAW-HILL, ENGLISH CURRICULUM $12,881.49

MENARDS, LIBRARY CABINETS $880.87

Fund Total: $43,995.05

SPECIAL EDUCATION

JANELLE PUBLICATIONS, SPEECH MATERIALS $248.00

LIFEQUEST, CLIENT SERVICES $17.05

ORIENTAL TRADING COMPANY, SPED SUPPLIES $126.12

PEARSON EDUCATION, ASSESSMENT KIT $475.00

REALLY GOOD STUFF, INC., SPECIAL EDUCATION SUPPLIES $50.97

SCHOOL OUTFITTERS, SPECIAL EDUCATION SUPPLIES $262.57

SCHOOL SPECIALTY, SUPPLIES $153.88

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES, CLIENT SERVICES $29.50

SUPER DUPER PUBLICATIONS, SPEECH MATERIALS $144.80

TEACHER DIRECT, SPECIAL EDUCATION SUPPLIES $233.63

Fund Total: $1,741.52

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

EXPRESS 2, GAS – DRIVERS ED $23.76

KAPLAN, PRE-K SUPPLIES $149.96

LAKESHORE, PRE-K SUPPLIES $141.42

SCHOLASTIC, CLASSROOM MAGAZINES-PRE-K $66.55

TEACHER DIRECT, PRE-K SUPPLIES $451.72

Fund Total: $833.41

FOOD SERVICE

CHILD AND ADULT NUTRITION, FOOD $230.87

US FOODS, DISHWASHER RENT $39.50

WORDWARE, ONLINE PAYMENT SET UP FEE $150.00

Fund Total: $420.37

Chris Selland gave the financial report and advised that state requirements for teacher compensation and fund balance accountabilities were met for the 2019-2020 school year.

Superintendent Weber reported on remodeling projects that are nearing completion for the new school year, storage shed repair progress, suggested requirements for access to the weight room via the new entrance for the community when the building is locked, which will involve an agreement/waiver form for each individual wishing to have fob access (must be at least 18 years of age and out of high school). Individuals must meet with Superintendent Weber and pay a one-time lifetime fee ($100.00) to be granted access during non-school hours. The weight room will be available when school is in session for all community members as it has in the past.

The open house for Elementary Students and Parents will be held in the classrooms with scheduled times (like conferences) on Monday, August 17th. The seventh through 12th grades open house will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18th, with the Seventh Grade Student/Parent transition meeting to be held at 6:00 p.m. in the gymnasium.

There is currently an opening for the Ag Instructor/FFA Advisor position that is currently contracted with the Sanborn Central District. Woonsocket currently transports students to Sanborn Central for Ag classes and pays 25 percent of the salary and benefits for Ag Instruction and 50 percent of the FFA Advisor. Sanborn Central is looking into a replacement for the Ag Instructor/FFA Advisor position.

The District has been selected to participate in a State program to enhance programs for special needs students. The program runs for three years. Discussion was held on the general fund opt-out amount (currently $50,000.00) that will need to be determined at the regular September Board meeting. Enrollment looks to be stable at this time.

Lead Elementary Teacher Sarah Jensen advised that the preliminary enrollment number for Pre-K through Grade Six is 153 students. She also updated the Board on Elementary plans for beginning the new year.

Jason Bruce advised that he was in the process of updating bus routes and plans are to enlist a larger bus with the K&D Busing contract to expand one of the routes.

Activities/Substitute Driver Jim VanDenHemel has advised that he will retire from driving this year and the Board and District wishes to thank him for the many safe miles he has logged transporting students and teams for the District.

On a motion made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the Elementary, High School, Staff, Athletic and the WEA Negotiated agreement handbooks for 2020-2021. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the purchase of a new sanitizing floor scrubber from Cole at a cost of $6,615.87. This purchase will be paid from Federal COVID-19 grant funding. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve a lane change from BA to BA15 (increase of $1,000.00) for Dayna Rodriguez. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Jodi Doering, to approve Jeremiah Johnson as part-time Assistant Football Coach at a stipend of $1,478.00. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve a resolution for cooperative sponsorship with Sanborn Central for the South Dakota High School Activities Assoication activity of Oral Interpretation for the 2020-2021 school year. Cost of the program will be split 50/50. Motion carried.

The board reviewed fuel quotes received for #2 fuel oil. Quotes were received from Total Oil and Brooks Oil with the following results:

Total Oil, Inc. – $1.66 per gallon delivered;

Brooks Oil,Inc. – $1.538 per gallon delivered.

Motion was made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to accept the quote from Brooks Oil for the 2020-21 school year. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Jodi Doering, to approve the Woonsocket School District’s reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve the new weight room/fitness center agreement for fob access during non-school hours as follows: Individual lifetime access – $100.00 – additional family member – $50.00, and cost for fob replacement – $25.00. Individuals must be 18 years of age or older and all individuals entering the facility must have their own fob for access. Borrowing/lending fobs will be strictly prohibited, and all individuals will need to meet with Mr. Weber prior to being granted a fob for access. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to declare as surplus and salvage two unusable freezer shelf units. Motion carried.

There being no further business to come before the Board, the August 10th, 2020, regular board meeting of the Woonsocket Board of Education was adjourned at 8:20 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

CRYSTAL A. SELLAND

Business Manager