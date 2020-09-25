By: admin

Published September 25, 2020, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on September 14th, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in the Commons area of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Neal Hiemstra, Lisa Snedeker, Jodi Doering and Todd Olinger. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Jason Bruce, Julie Bebout and Chris Selland. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Jodi Doering, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the meeting agenda with three additional items to come before the board. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on August 10th, 2020, were approved as presented on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

On a motion by Jodi Doering, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the claims presented and the August 2020 financial report as follows; motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $797,082.92; Add receipts: Taxes $2,253.46; Interest $730.55; Other local/receivables: $50,548.33; State $100,576.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $951,191.26; less disbursements $131,003.54; Cash balance: $820,187.72; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $820,187.72.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,123,817.73: Add receipts: Taxes $1,566.32; Other local $0.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,125,384.05; less disbursements $43,995.05; Cash balance: $1,081,389.00; less accounts payable $0.00 Fund balance: $1,081,389.00.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $538,015.78; Add receipts: Taxes $948.94; Other local/receivable $4,503.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $543,467.72; less disbursements $22,299.63; Cash balance: $521,168.09; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $521,168.09.

FOOD SERVICE: Beginning balance: $85,516.97; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $6,085.00; Adult receipts $0.00; Milk receipts $0.00; Interest $3.49; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $91,605.46; less disbursements $6,293.91; Cash balance: $85,311.55; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $85,311.55.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $93,984.76; Add receipts: Other local/receivable $10,206.28; Total to be accounted for: $104,191.04; less disbursements $7,506.38; Cash balance: $96,684.66; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $96,684.66.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $22,939.51; Add receipts: Interest $0.97; Pupil activities $1,511.36; Total to be accounted for: $24,451.84; less disbursements $1,675.00; Fund balance $22,776.84.

Salaries and benefits for the month of August 2020 were as follows:

General Fund: $116,206.87

Special Education: $20,558.11

Enterprise #53: $6,672.97

Food Service: $5,873.54

GENERAL FUND

FIRST NATIONAL BANK – VISA, SAFETY DEPOSIT BOX RENT/SUPPLIES $139.99

ACCIDENT FUND, WORKERS’ COMPENSATION RENEWAL $8,135.00

AMERICAN TIME AND SIGNAL, CLOCKS (3) $488.42

ASSOCIATED SCHOOL BOARDS OF SOUTH DAKOTA, CONVENTION, FEE – VIRTUAL $300.00

AT&T, CELL PHONE $118.87

B&H PHOTO/VIDEO, MEDIA EQUIPMENT $179.00

BAYSINGER, LARRY, CARPET/TILE INSTALLATION $507.50

BRECKENRIDGE INSURANCE, WORKERS’ COMPENSATION POLICY RENEWAL $2,779.42

CHESTER AREA SCHOOL, ONLINE COURSE $250.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $34.10

CONTINENTAL WESTERN, AMENDMENT/POLICY RENEWAL $26,096.00

COUNCIL ON COLLEGE ADMISSION – SOUTH DAKOTA, COUNSELOR WORKSHOP $40.00

CREATIVE PRINTING, SIGN – GYM $332.04

CUSTOM CREATIVE PLASTICS, TABLE SHIELD DIVIDERS-COVID GRANT $6,805.00

DB ELECTRIC, BALLAST REPLACEMENT $222.29

DRAMSTADS REFRIGERATION, CHECK AIR CONDITIONING UNIT $236.64

EXPRESS 2, GAS – MINI-BUSSES $229.70

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – VEHICLES/MINI-BUSSES $121.32

FEISTNER, MARLA, CPR/defibrillator STAFF TRAINING $186.00

FIRST TO FINISH, HAND SANITIZER/DISPENSER – COVID GRANT $5,779.96

FOREMAN SALES & SERVICE INC., MINI-BUS MAINTENANCE/REPAIRS $2,522.56

GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES, PHONE SERVICE CALL $375.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC., VOLLEYBALLS, BASKETBALLS, WHISTLES $1,231.65

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAN/SANITIZING SUPPLIES $603.10

HORIZON HEALTH CARE, BUS DRIVER PHYSICAL $215.00

[IMPREST FUND:

MITCHELL SCHOOL DISTRICT, CROSS-COUNTRY MEET $30.00

REDFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT, CROSS-COUNTRY MEET $40.00

TOTAL IMPREST CLAIMS: $70.00]

K&D BUSING INC., REGULAR ROUTE/CO-CURRICULAR ROUTE $14,692.53

KO’S PRO SERVICE, OIL CHANGE – TAURUS $36.20

KROHMER PLUMBING, LABOR – CHECK SHOWER HEADS $81.12

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SUPPORT FEE $150.00

LOCAL LUMBER, PAINT/CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $371.50

MCLEODS, LESSON PLAN BOOKS $150.68

MENARDS, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES/CABINET – COACHES ROOM $1,657.78

MILLER, JAMIE, REIMBURSEMENT – CHLOROX WIPES $29.96

MOODY, BAILEY , REIMBURSEMENT – REQUIRED COACHING CLASSES $70.00

NASCO, ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES $169.70

NORTHWEST PIPE FITTINGS, PARTS $41.83

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $3,029.58

PARKER SCHOOL DISTRICT, SUPERINTENDENT MEMBERSHIP DUES $60.00

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $17.20

PITSCO, SHOP SUPPLIES $35.46

POPPLERS MUSIC, MUSIC $239.30

QUILL CORPORATION, SUPPLIES $1,786.70

READING WAREHOUSE, LIBRARY BOOKS $200.49

REALLY GOOD STUFF, INC., ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES $423.24

RENAISSANCE LEARNING INC., ACCELERATED READER SOFTWARE RENEWAL $3,104.00

RIDDELL – ALL AMERICAN SPORTS, FOOTBALL EQUIPMENT/PADS $667.65

RON’S LOCKSMITH, ELEMENTARY CLASSROOM LOCKS REINSTALLED/KEYS $2,866.50

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $501.23

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET $176.51

SCHOOL SPECIALTY, SUPPLIES $859.84

SHERWIN WILLIAMS, PAINT $86.93

SUMDOG INC., SOFTWARE LICENSE – TITLE $680.00

TAYLOR MUSIC, PERCUSSION SUPPLIES $221.00

TEACHER DIRECT, ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES $59.36

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $414.00

WINGERT, KATHY, CPR/defibrillator STAFF TRAINING $440.00

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $48.71

Fund Total: $91,367.56

FIRST NATIONAL BANK – VISA, DESK SHIELDS $2,396.56

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,370.42

C. EAGLE CONSTRUCTION, LLC, SHOWER PROJECT/FREEZER PROJECT $29,110.00

CARPET CENTER, CARPET – RESOURCE ROOM $1,680.74

COLE PAPERS, FLOOR SCRUBBER/FOGGERS – COVID GRANT $8,592.87

ETERNAL SECURITY PRODUCTS, WEIGHT ROOM ACCESS SYSTEM $4,184.73

KOCH-HAZARD ARCHITECTS, ARCHITECT FEES-FREEZER PROJECT $1,082.75

LOCAL LUMBER, NEW GARAGE DOOR – SHED $1,556.88

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, CHROMEBOOKS (60) – COVID GRANT $15,180.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY, TABLES $2,993.96

Fund Total: $68,148.91

SPECIAL EDUCATION

FIRST NATIONAL BANK – VISA, AUDIBLE FEE (TWO MONTHS) $31.84

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $823.18

PARENT/GUARDIAN, PARENT/GUARDIAN MILEAGE $451.50

Fund Total: $1,306.52

FOOD SERVICE

FIRST NATIONAL BANK SD – VISA, KITCHEN SUPPLIES $35.25

BEBOUT, JULIE, SERV-SAFE CERTIFICATION $15.00

EARTHGRAINS COMPANY, FOOD $295.04

KLICH, LANCE, REFUND OF LUNCH MONEY $25.80

OHLROGGE, LESLIE, REFUND OF LUNCH MONEY $110.00

REDMANN, SHERRIE, REFUND OF LUNCH MONEY $12.10

REINHART FOOD SERVICE, FOOD/SUPPLIES $5,535.00

RIVERSIDE INDUSTRIES, KITCHEN COUNTER/INSTALLATION $2,235.00

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $97.52

Fund Total: $8,360.71

Chris Selland gave the financial report and reviewed the school district’s property/liability/workman’s compensation insurance renewals. All virus-related claims have been excluded from coverage.

Superintendent Weber updated the Board on the following: Congratulations to Board Member Lisa Snedeker who has been appointed as First Vice-President of Associated School Boards of South Dakota.

The football/track project is underway. The school is awaiting the installation of doors, and then the inside remodel projects will be complete. The district is exploring the possibility of adding an Annual Advisor with possible approval/plans at the October board meeting.

Superintendent Weber also advised that the current enrollment figures for the South Dakota High School Activities Association classification system (taken every two years in December for the following school year) could possibly push our co-op into class A for volleyball, basketball, track and cross country (note – wrestling, golf and football have their own SDHSAA classification).

This year, the football co-op will just have one joint homecoming football contest to be held in Wessington Springs on September 25th.

Discussion was held on music class safety, the reopening plan, and the school’s memorial event held on September 14, the anniversary date of the loss of Jordan, Dylan and Kristian. The district would like to thank the 4-H group for providing refreshments to the staff and students.

Lead Elementary Teacher Sarah Jensen advised that the kindergarten through eighth grade faculty is becoming familiar with the new math curriculum with several growth assessments scheduled throughout the year. Newsletters will be sent home to parents advising them of updates. Thanks to the Woonsocket Elementary Parents Club who has provided the students with hand-sanitizers that hook on to their bookbags or desks. Conference and homecoming plans are proceeding as normal.

Mr. Jason Bruce advised that the bus routes were running smoothly with some of the routes reducing their lengths.

On a motion made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger, the Board approved resolution #83-7 – tax levy request to the County Auditor for taxes payable in 2021 as follows:

General Fund: AG – $1.443

OO – $3.229

OTH – $6.682

OPT-OUT – $0

Special Education – $1.684

Capital Outlay – $710,000.00

Bond Redemption – $0

Motion carried.

On a motion made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the purchase of counter sneeze guards, table dividers and desk partitions from Custom Creative Plastics in the amount of $6,805.00 to be expensed to COVID federal grant funds. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger, to authorize a school audit for 2019-2020 with Schoenfish, Inc. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Jodi Doering, to approve the Woonsocket School District’s package property/liability renewal with Continental Western in the amount of $26,042.00 and the School Board liability policy renewal with Breckinridge Inc. in the amount of $2,779.42. Motion carried.

The Woonsocket School District employees were approved as essential and critical infrastructure workers as per the recommendation of Associated School Boards on a motion by Neal Hiemstra with a second by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve a rate of $12.00 per hour (includes driving time and layover hours) for activity mini-bus trips for non-sport/non-activity coaches/advisors from the time they leave (after their regular school hours) until the time returned. Motion carried.

Motion was made to approve school lunch ala carte/lunch prices as per compliance with Child and Adult Nutrition Services on a motion by Jodi Doering with a second by Neal Hiemstra. Motion carried.

There being no further business to come before the Board, the September 14th, 2020, regular board meeting of the Woonsocket Board of Education was adjourned at 8:44 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Jodi Doering. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

CRYSTAL A. SELLAND

Business Manager