Published November 20, 2020, in Public Notices

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Jodi Doering, the Board approved the meeting agenda with one additional item to come before the board. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on October 12th, 2020, were approved as presented on a motion by Lisa Snedeker seconded by Jodi Doering. Motion carried.

On a motion by Jodi Doering, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the claims presented (to include City of Woonsocket water bill = $34.10) and the October 2020 financial report as follows; motion carried:

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $820,521.75; Add receipts: Taxes $9,613.73; Interest $724.57; Other local/receivables: $3,321.06; State $100,576.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $934,757.11; less disbursements $164,430.83; Cash balance: $770,326.28; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $770,326.28.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,016,479.82; Add receipts: Taxes $9,132.62; Other local $0.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,025,612.44; less disbursements $16,190.21; Cash balance: $1,009,422.23; less accounts payable: $0.00 Fund balance: $1,009,422.23.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $495,605.36; Add receipts: Taxes $5,511.71; Other local/receivable $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $501,117.07; less disbursements $26,318.30; Cash balance: $474,798.77; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $474,798.77.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $76,388.16; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $4,521.80; Adult receipts $305.00; Milk receipts $0.00; Interest $3.16; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $14,323.14; Total to be accounted for: $95,541.26; less disbursements $17,439.68; Cash balance: $78,101.58; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $78,101.58.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $92,729.62; Add receipts: Other local/receivable: $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $92,729.62; less disbursements $4,962.88; Cash balance; $87,766.74; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $87,766.74.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $21,216.34; Add receipts: Interest $0.90; Pupil activities $3,002.02; Total to be accounted for: $24,219.26; less disbursements $2,515.93; Fund balance: $21,703.33.

Salaries and benefits for the month of October 2020 were as follows:

General Fund: $125,665.73

Special Education: $26,011.12

Enterprise #53: $4,962.88

Food Service: $7,607.96

GENERAL FUND

FIRST NATIONAL BANK, GAS/SUPPLIES – VISA $90.92

AT&T, CELL PHONE $187.80

BAKERS DESIGN, MEMORIAL FLOWERS (2) $134.00

BROOKS OIL, FUEL OIL $6,514.97

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $34.10

COLE PAPERS, BUFFER PADS-FLOOR SCRUBBER $102.88

COLLIERS SECURITIES, LLC, CONTINUING DISCLOSURE SERVICES $300.00

DAKTRONICS, ANTENNAS (3) $100.00

DECKER EQUIPMENT, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $50.11

EAI EDUCATION ELEMENTARY, SUPPLIES $14.39

EXPRESS 2, GAS – VEHICLES/MINI-BUSSES $340.58

EXPRESS STOP, GAS-VEHICLES/MINI-BUSSES $320.30

FIRST TO FINISH, MASKS/THERMOMETERS – COVID 2 $509.88

G0FOODSERVICE, HAND SANITIZER – COVID 2 $884.07

HIGHMORE-HARROLD SCHOOL, CROSS-COUNTRY REGION LOSS PERCENTAGE $50.19

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES – SPRAYERS (2) $797.50

HOWARD, CARRIE , CLOCK OPERATOR – VOLLEYBALL $240.00

[IMPREST FUND:

CALMUS, LYNN, REFEREE/MILEAGE – VOLLEYBALL $117.76

CASH, MEAL ALLOWANCES-STATE CROSS-COUNTRY $146.00

DUXBURY, DEAN, REFEREE – VOLLEYBALL $85.00

ERDMANN, DANIELLE, REFEREE – VOLLEYBAL $85.00

HOWARD SCHOOL, CROSS-COUNTRY FEE $30.00

REGION V HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC FESTIVAL, PARTICIPATION FEES $60.00

REGION V HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC FESTIVAL, PARTICIPATION FEE – LATE ENTRANT $5.00

REGION V JUNIOR HIGH MUSIC FESTIVAL, PARTICIPATION FEES $55.00

RUSSELL-MANKE, ANNIKA REFEREE/MILEAGE – VOLLEYBALL $114.40

RUTH, MIKE, REFEREE/MILEAGE – VOLLEYBALL $108.10

WILLIAMS, KRISTEN, REFEREE – VOLLEYBALL $85.00

LESS VOIDED CHECK – PRIOR PERIOD, REDFIELD SCHOOL-CROSS-COUNTRY FEE $(35.00)

TOTAL OCTOBER IMPREST CLAIMS: $856.26]

K&D BUSING INC., REGULAR ROUTE/CO-CURRICULAR ROUTE $15,049.16

KO’S PRO SERVICE, OIL CHANGE – VAN $49.05

LEARNING A TO Z, SITE LICENSE – ELEMENTARY $115.45

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICES $150.00

LINDGREN, ANDREW, REFEREE – TWO FIFTH/SIXTH GAMES $50.00

LOCAL LUMBER, SIDEWALK MATERIALS/SHOP/GARAGE DOOR SUPPLIES $739.25

LUCKY LUKE LLC, LIBRARY BOOKS $112.40

MENARDS, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $402.48

MILLER, JAMIE, DISINFECTANT WIPES – REIMBURSEMENT $14.98

MOBYMAX LLC, SITE LICENSE – ELEMENTARY – COVID 2 $2,097.00

NEPSTAD’S, MEMORIAL FLOWERS $71.00

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $2,909.35

PEPWEAR, MUSICIAN MASKS – COVID 2 $319.70

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $7.00

PLAINSMAN, AD FOR SEALED BIDS – SCRUBBER $11.61

QUILL CORPORATION, PAYROLL SUPPLIES $88.55

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $116.95

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET $174.84

SCHOOL SPECIALTY, SUPPLIES $13.68

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF LABOR – UNEMPLOYMENT DIVISION, UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIM $35.33

TEACHER INNOVATIONS, PLANBOOK LICENSE $324.00

TECHNOLOGY IN EDUCATION, ONLINE CLASS $350.00

USI EDUCATION AND GOVERNMENT SALES, LAMINATING FILM $188.33

WALKER FLOWERS, MEMORIAL FLOWERS $74.24

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $511.13

WESTENDORF ELECTRIC, FREEZER OUTLET/SPEAKERS $934.70

WHITE, BOBBI, LINE JUDGE – VOLLEYBALL $190.00

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $410.64

Fund Total: $37,038.77

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,370.42

AMERICAN PARKS CO., PLAYGROUND INSTALLATION-COVID 2 $9,060.00

APPLE INC., I-PADS (30) – ELEMENTARY – COVID 2 $11,220.00

C. EAGLE CONSTRUCTION, LLC, FREEZER/REMODEL – FINAL PAYMENT $965.85

HILLYARD, SPRAYERS (2) – COVID 2 $1,300.00

JD CONCRETE PRODUCTS, CONCRETE – SIDEWALK PROJECT $1,215.00

KARL’S, WASHER/DRYER COMBO UNIT – COVID 2 $1,669.99

SCHOOL SPECIALTY, DESKS/COMMONS TABLES – COVID 2 $5,666.21

Fund Total: $32,467.47

SPECIAL EDUCATION

FIRST NATIONAL BANK, AUDIBLE FEE – VISA $15.92

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $772.46

Fund Total: $788.38

FOOD SERVICE

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $26.00

CENTRAL RESTAURANT PRODUCTS, KITCHEN SUPPLIES $3,136.12

CHILD AND ADULT NUTRITIONAL SERVICE, FOOD $243.12

EARTHGRAINS COMPANY, FOOD $199.22

REINHART FOOD SERVICE, FOOD SUPPLIES $7,120.05

US FOODS, DISHWASHER RENT (THREE MONTHS) $197.50

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $11.97

Fund Total: $10,933.98

Chris Selland gave the financial report and gave a brief update on the Family First Coronavirus Relief Act that provides limited emergency sick leave/family leave for employees dealing with a variety of COVID-related absences.

Superintendent Weber discussed the transition to the yellow phase of the reopening plan during the last several weeks with additional precautions put into place.

He also discussed plans for a virtual Veteran’s Day Program and alternative ways to honor our Veterans this year. Thanks go out to all the Staff, Media Advisors and Students that helped put together the program.

Plans are still being discussed regarding Christmas concert options and basketball season protocol. The hope is that the South Dakota High School Activities Association will be providing some guidance for districts to follow.

The sidewalk project (in front of the gymnasium classrooms) has been completed by Mr. Schmiedt and his Industrial Technology Students to include both the sidewalk and landscaping. The Board would like to thank Mr. Schmiedt and all the students that assisted with the project.

The football practice field/track project is ongoing with the asphalt phase tentatively scheduled for early summer.

Lead Elementary Teacher Sarah Jensen updated the Board on Elementary issues and advised that the staff was working very well together to cover staff absences.

Jason Bruce advised that the County had contacted him to request a map of the bus routes so they could prioritize road maintenance for the routes.

The Board opened sealed bids received for the surplus Chariot floor scrubber and approved the high bid of $1,825.00 from Jason Zacher on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Jodi Doering. Motion carried. The sealed bids received were as follows:

Jason Zacher – $1,825.00;

Impact Technology – $750.00;

Robert Poppen – $1,200.00;

Jerry Gette – $340.00;

Jason Dickey – $1,000.00;

Kelly Norton – $1,000.00;

Todd Brueske – $1,500.00;

Jennifer Namanny – $1,000.00.

The Board thanks all parties that submitted bids.

The Board re-approved the following COVID grant (second round) purchase approval: Touchless sinks for the elementary wing from Krohmer Plumbing – $17,249.00. This amount is an increase from the original amount (up to $16,000.00) approved at the October regular meeting. Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Jodi Doering, and motion carried.

On a motion by Jodi Doering, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved a special board meeting to be held in the commons area on November 24th, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Motion carried. The purpose of the meeting is to reassess the district’s reopening plan with possible modifications regarding quarantine times for close-contact students.

There being no further business to come before the Board, the November 9th, 2020, regular board meeting of the Woonsocket Board of Education was adjourned at 7:53 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

CRYSTAL A. SELLAND

Business Manager