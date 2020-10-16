By: admin

Published October 16, 2020, in Headline News, School

SIOUX FALLS – Rebecca Potrament of Woonsocket was awarded the 2020 South Dakota Speech-Language-Hearing Assocation Distinguished Service Award. This award is designed to recognize significant contributions to the professions of speech-language pathology and/or audiology by living persons who are not members of SDSLHA.

Rebecca Potrament is an educator in the Woonsocket Schools. She has made significant contributions to speech-language pathology through her advocacy, willingness to embrace new educational approaches, and support of students with profound communication impairment.

Potrament identified the need for communication intervention for new students who were on the autism spectrum last year and located the AAC services needed. She also sought after and identified Project Core as a curriculum to implement school-wide. She applied and obtained approval from her administration to start the program this fall.

When the speech-language clinic went online this past summer, she collaborated with her student’s mom and clinicians at the Scottish Rite Speech-Language-Hearing Clinic over the summer to trial a speeech-generating device and develop a clinical intervention plan on a telehealth platform.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!