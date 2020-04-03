Woonsocket takes part in the Great Bear Hunt

By:
Published April 3, 2020

Judy Brisbine took part in the bear hunt and the fire department’s parade all with one window display. Brisbine was a second-grade teacher in Wessington Springs for many years, so she can understand how important these things are for children during a time like this.

Many readers may have noticed that there are stuffed bears, and other stuffed animals, in the windows of a number of homes in Woonsocket. The idea came from a children’s book entitled “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt” by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury. Children are encouraged to “go on a bear hunt” throughout town and look for the bears, among other types of animals in people’s windows or doors. The kids were instructed to keep their social distancing by riding their bikes or riding in the car while their parents drove them around for the hunt. There have been more and more of these types of activities that have been “popping up” on social media to keep the kids, and their parents, from going completely stir crazy during these many days/weeks of homeschooling. 

The idea for Woonsocket to take part in this was brought up on Mrs. Rebecca Potrament’s Facebook page. Potrament is a special education teacher in the Woonsocket School District. Everyone and anyone is welcome to join in the fun by either putting a stuffed animal in their window or going on a hunt themselves.

Schools and teachers in Sanborn County are doing everything they can to help kids stay entertained and educated during this unprecedented experience this school year.

