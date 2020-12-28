Wrestling season is under way

Published December 28, 2020

Tyler Eddy works for a take down in his match against a Redfield wrestler during the MVP Tournament in Plankinton.

The Wessington Springs/Wolsey-Wessington/Woonsocket wrestling team has competed in two tournaments to start their season. The first tournament was on Saturday, Dec. 12 in Gregory. It was a successful start to the season with the team bringing home fourth place.

On Saturday, Dec. 19, the team traveled to Plankinton for the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Invitational, bringing home fifth place out of ten teams there.

With this great start, the wrestlers are looking forward to a successful season. Their next competition will be on Saturday, Jan. 2 in Salem for the McCook Central Tournament. This year’s wrestlers from Woonsocket High School are senior Tyler Eddy wrestling at 182 pounds and his younger brother, eighth grader Tyson Eddy at 145 pounds.

