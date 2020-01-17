By: admin

Published January 17, 2020, in Public Notices

Six WSWWW wrestlers place in Miller

The WSWWW wrestling squad traveled to Miller to participate in the Miller/Highmore-Harrold Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 11. Out of 19 teams, Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington placed ninth as a team, and they had six wrestlers place in the top eight in their weight class.

Placing the best for WSWWW was sophomore Quinten Christensen, who placed second in the 220-pound weight class and lost only to last year’s defending state champion, KJ St. Pierre. Christensen put up a strong fight with a final score of 0-3.

The others who placed for the team were Kaydin Carter, receiving sixth in the 113-pound weight class; Keegan Haider, placing fifth at 138 pounds; Carter Grohs, who placed seventh in the 152-pound weight class; Landon Wolter, earning seventh at 160 pounds; and Seth Tebay, who earned fourth place in the 170-pound weight class.

