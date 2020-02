By: admin

Published February 4, 2020, in Headline News, Sports

This past weekend the Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington wrestling squad were scheduled to participate in the Lee Wolf Tournament in Aberdeen, but, as luck would have it, they were rerouted to the Groton Area Invitational, and they came home with 10 wrestlers placing in the top four of their respective weight class and the whole team earning the team championship of the tournament.

…Read on and see an additional photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!