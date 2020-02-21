WSWWW wrestlers see success in their final regular-season tournament

By:
Published February 21, 2020, in Headline News, Sports

In the last week of the regular season, the WSWWW wrestlers traveled to Huron to participate in the Huron Invitational. There were 13 teams competing in the tournament, and the WSWWW squad placed seventh as a team overall and third in the B-schools. 

The wrestlers who placed were: Joey Hoverson, third place, 120 pounds; Keegan Haider, second place, 138 pounds; Carter Grohs, second place, 152 pounds; Landon Wolter, sixth place, 160 pounds; Seth Tebay, third place, 170 pounds; Brock Stevens, fifth place, 182 pounds and Quinten Christensen, second place, 220 pounds. 

With the regular season under their belts, the WSWWW wrestlers will now prepare for post-season action. They will start with the Region Tournament this Saturday, Feb. 22 in Winner. They will be working hard at that tournament to finish in the top four of their weight class to advance to the State Tournament that takes place in Sioux Falls on Feb. 27-29. 

