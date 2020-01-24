By: admin

Published January 24, 2020, in Sports

The SCW junior high and C-teams hosted the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Titans in Forestburg on Friday, Jan. 10. The first game for the night was the seventh-grade girls starting things off with a win and a final score of 20-9. Railey Martinez led the Lady Blackhawks with six points. MaKenzie Schley, Morgan Hoffman and Whitney Hagman each chipped in four points. Emilie Lindgren helped out with three points, and Tailyn Larson and Morgan Eggleston tossed in two points apiece. According to Coach Rob Baruth, “The seventh graders got off to a great start right away against MVP and never looked back. They had some good defense that led to some good transition baskets, and they kept playing hard the entire game. All of the girls scored in the game and got some great experience.”

Next up were the eighth-grade girls. The young Lady Blackhawks lost a close game with a final score, 11-14. Kara Wormstadt was high scorer for the eighth grade with six points. Jaycee Baruth handed in three points, and Kennadie Ochsner added two points. From Coach Baruth, “This game went right down to the wire. Our girls had a couple of great shots late in the game but just couldn’t get the ball to fall through the basket. The girls played great defense against a much taller MVP team.”

