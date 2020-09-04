By: admin

Published September 4, 2020, in Public Notices

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Planning & Zoning Board at 9:10 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020. The meeting will be held in the Courtroom on the third floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse to observe social distancing.

Meeting is to discuss a Conditional Use for building a detached garage more than 1,200 square foot in size at lots N 30’ lot 8 & lot 9; Blk 11 OP, Letcher. Section 807 states all detached garages shall be no more than 1,200 sq. ft.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Planning & Zoning Board at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020. The meeting will be held in the Courtroom on the third floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse to observe social distancing.

Meeting is to discuss a Variance for platting less than 10 acres at E/2SW/4SW/4SE/4 & W/2SE/4SW/4SE/4 3-106-62 a ten (10) acre parcel and E/2SE/4SW/4SE/4 & S/2SE/4SE/4 3-106-62 a twenty-five (25) acre parcel. Section 513 Minimum Lot Requirement states the minimum lot area shall be ten (10) acres. A plat described as Aviles Outlots 1 & 2 in S/2SE/4 3-106-62. Outlot 1 consists of 3.03 acres and Outlot 2 consists of 31.98 acres.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Planning & Zoning Board at 9:20 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020. The meeting will be held in the Courtroom on the third floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse to observe social distancing.

Meeting is to discuss a Variance for building a residence too close to the right-of-way at lots 13-17; Blk 15 OP, Woonsocket. Section 815 states buildings and structures on corner lots as defined herein shall maintain two (2) front yards for the property abutting the road right-of-ways. Front yards shall be not less than twenty-five (25) feet.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County